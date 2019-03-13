Exclusive deal: Save 50% on 5-star Dynaudio active speakers

If the idea of a compact, just-add-source system sounds appealing, you're probably keen on the idea of active speakers (speakers with built-in amplification).

They have many advantages over traditional passive speakers. As the power amplification is integrated into the design, it can be optimised for a specific drive unit. And their crossover design gives the designer much greater control over the signal. It also means less boxes to clutter up your living room.

If you're in the market for a pair, then, we bring good news! We have the best active speaker deal on the internet right now - and it's a What Hi-Fi? exclusive.

You can now save 50 per cent on the five-star Dynaudio Xeo 2 active bookshelf speakers, and over 60 per cent on the Dynaudio Xeo 6 active floorstanders.

World Wide Stereo has already reduced the Xeo 2 from $1499 to $899, but with the code WHFXEO you can get an extra $150 off. That essentially makes them half price at $749.

The Xeo 6s, meanwhile, are listed as $2399 in World Wide Stereo's sale (down from $4199), but with the same WHFXEO code they're only $1499.

Simply add the product(s) to your shopping basket, enter the code at checkout, and voila! You'll also get free delivery on both pairs of speakers.

You can see both deals below...

Both speakers offer Bluetooth, as well as digital and analogue connections for hi-res music playback, with the Xeo 6s adding DLNA and Spotify Connect over wi-fi through an separate Dynaudio Connect box.

While we haven't tested the Xeo 6s, the Xeo 2s have been among our favourite active speakers for years, winning What Hi-Fi? Awards in 2016 and 2017. "An impressive pair of do-it-all speakers in which compact dimensions and great sound happily co-exist", we said in our review.