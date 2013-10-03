Epson's 2014 projectors are here. Initially unveiled in Berlin at IFA 2013, the five new models have now made their UK debut.

There are two new portable models available immediately, and three home cinema units released set for release in November, with prices from £549 to £3000.

Epson EH-TW490

First up is an HD-ready portable projector. The EH-TW490 features vertical and horizontal correction of up to 30 degrees and a 3-year or 2000-hour lamp warranty. This is the smallest of the lot, and designed to be set up (almost) anywhere. It is available for £549, and is available now.

Epson EH-TW490 specs:

HD-ready 720p

Up to 317in screen size

White and colour light output of 3000 lumens

12,000:1 contrast ratio

Manual horizontal and automatic vertical keystone correction up to 30 degrees

3-year/2000-hour lamp warranty

2 integrated 2W speakers

Epson EH-TW5200

Next we have a dedicated video game projector. It has a ‘fast mode’ for low lag time, a high contrast ratio of 15,000:1 and MHL connectivity for content sharing from smartphones and tablets.

It’s 3D-ready, though you need to get your own 3D glasses (USB-rechargeable, radio frequency, active shutter) for £70 per pair. It’s available now for £749.

Epson EH-TW5200 specs:

1080p Full HD

White and colour output of 2000 lumens

Screen size up to 300 inches

15,000:1 contrast ratio

Lamp life of 4000 hours

‘Fast mode’ for gaming with minimal lag

MDL-HDMI connectivity for smartphone/tablet content sharing

3D ready (glasses not included)

Manual horizontal and automatic vertical keystone correction up to 30 degrees

3-year/2000-hour lamp warranty

2 integrated 2W speakers

Epson EHTW-7200, EH-TW9200 and EH-TW9200W

Now we enter the higher-end home cinema territory with three models, all out in November. They offer the features found on the two lower models, such as MHL connectivity, but with a boost to performance.

Epson claims these have twice the contrast ratio of previous models. This range also includes frame interpolation in 2D and 3D mode, and lens shift.

The EH-TW7200 (above) is the junior model in this range, acting as a gateway to the higher end. It has a contrast ratio of 120,000:1, a white and colour light output of 2000 lumens and one pair of 3D glasses. It will retail for £1899.

At the top of the range is the EH-TW9200, which offers a contrast ratio of 600,000:1, white and colour light output of 2400 lumens, and two pairs of 3D glasses. It will be available for £2699.