Looking to steal some customers away from Apple and its newly announced iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 3 this Christmas, anyone who purchases one of the tablets between now and 31st January 2015 will receive 100MB of 4G data free each month. Alternatively, customers who purchase a 4G Pay As You Go (PAYG) smartphone between now and 28th December 2014 will also benefit from the free monthly data.

MORE: Tesco unveils Hudl 2 tablet

No top-up is required to receive the data, nor any minimum spend; EE says it's free data to enjoy on "the biggest and fastest network in the UK". The 100MB of data will allow users to stream 100 minutes of music, send 2000 messages on WhatsApp, download 20 songs or spend four hours online browsing.

The Alcatel ONE TOUCH Pop 7S, features a 7in screen, front and rear cameras, a quad core processor and 8GB of onboard storage as well as a microSD card slot.

Christopher Traggio, Director of Pay As You Go, EE said: “The Christmas sales have come early this year for those shopping for a new pay as you go smartphone or tablet. With the most affordable 4G tablet in the UK, plus free data each and every month on the UK’s biggest and fastest network, we’re helping customers purchase a gift that will keep on giving, long after the festive season is over".

MORE: Awards 2014: Best tablets