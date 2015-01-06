Edge of Tomorrow and Into the Storm are also among the 4K titles that have been mastered in Dolby Vision, the imaging technology that aims to help content providers and television manufacturers offer an enhanced visual experience.

Both Dolby and Warner Bros are working to release the first line-up of 4K movies before the first TVs that are able to support Dolby Vision technology hit the market. Further new releases are planned in the months ahead.

Dolby Vision is billed as an end-to-end solution that starts with the creation of content and carries on through to the distribution and playback. It already has secured support from TV manufacturers, OTT service providers and more.

“Dolby is thrilled to offer a technology that enables consumers to enjoy the filmmaker’s creative intent via an expanded colour palette, enhanced dynamic range, and dramatically increased contrast ratio. This lets viewers experience greater detail and more lifelike images than ever before,” said Curt Behlmer, senior vice president, Content Solutions and Industry Relations, Dolby Laboratories. “Now with Dolby Vision enabled displays, TV manufacturers can offer consumers who purchase Warner Bros. movies in Dolby Vision a dramatically improved visual experience that engages their senses, regardless of screen size or viewing distance.”

Warner Bros Home Entertainment president, Americas, Jim Wuthrich added: "The future of imaging and television is full of amazing possibilities, and we’re eager to expand our partnership with Dolby to deliver a steady pipeline of Dolby Vision titles.

"We are able to provide home audiences around the world with dramatically enhanced picture quality that fully engages their senses and brings Warner Bros movies to life in their living room."

