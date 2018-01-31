With Sky already broadcasting 124 live Premier League games in 4K and Atmos, and showing the “world’s first non-live TV broadcast in Dolby Atmos” before Christmas, it was only a matter of time before the audio surround sound format extended to its Sky Cinema and Sky Store Ultra HD movies.

Well, that time has come. Of the 103 4K Sky Cinema titles available at the time of writing, a handful of them – Ghost In The Shell, Xxx: Return of Xander Cage, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3, Star Trek Beyond and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows – are now available in Atmos to owners of a Sky Q 2TB box and Sky Cinema subscription.

In the Sky Store, meanwhile, Transformers: The Last Knight is also available to rent in 4K and Atmos for £3.50 – only £1 more than its HD version.

Watch out 4K Blu-ray? Sky Cinema may add an extra £10 a month onto a Sky Q subscription, but with the latest Ultra HD Blu-ray releases costing the best part of £20, could that spell trouble for the physical format?

Read more:

Sky confirms no satellite dish required from late 2018

Sky and BT to share TV channels from “early 2019”

Sky Q: everything you need to know

Philips announces LED and OLED TV models for 2018

BT TV G5 vs Virgin TV V6 vs Sky Q: which is the best TV service?