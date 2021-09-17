Disney+ is now available on Panasonic TVs released from 2017 onwards

Panasonic has announced that Disney+ is now available on all 4K Panasonic TVs released from 2017 onwards. The new update brings Panasonic’s offerings in line with those from LG and Samsung, both of which already offer TVs with a native Disney+ app.

If you’re the owner of a 4K Panasonic TV with the My Home Screen OS, look out for the Disney+ app icon, which should now be visible in the Application view. All Panasonic TVs with the prefix EZ, EX, FZ, FX, GZ, GX, HZ, HX, JZ or JX are eligible.

Disney’s streaming service — which unlocks a world of entertainment from the Pixar, Disney, Marvel and Star Wars universes (and a lot more besides) — requires a subscription that costs either £7.99 / $7.99 / AU$11.99 a month or £80 / $80 / AU$120 for a year-long subscription. The latter offers a saving of over 15% compared to the monthly payment option.

The regions that support the new Panasonic Disney+ update are the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Latin America.

Sadly, there's no longer any free Disney+ trial for those who want to try out the service before committing, but if you're a Panasonic owner with a hankering for some fresh content, it's certainly worth a shot.

