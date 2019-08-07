Disney bundle to offer Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99

Bob Iger, Disney CEO, has revealed plans for a cut-price streaming bundle featuring the forthcoming Disney+ service. The bundle will cost $13 per month and give you access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu. That's the same price as you would currently pay for a standard subscription on Netflix.

The Disney bundle, revealed to investors in the company's quarterly earnings call, will launch in November alongside the launch of the new Disney+ streaming video service.

By comparison, if you only want Disney+, it looks likely you will be paying around $6.99 per month – so the service is going to be competitively priced however you get it.

The new bundle sees Disney using its content muscle, which stretches across film, TV, sport and more, to offer a compelling reason for consumers to switch from Amazon or Netflix.

Amazon is already going down a similar route, adding live sport to its video offerings around the world. (There's still no confirmation of when Disney+ might launch in territories outside the US.)

Iger said Disney+ will offer 300 movies at launch, including Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel titles, with the promise of 400 titles during Disney+'s first year.

