We're all set up and ready for the start of the Bristol Sound & Vision Show, with the doors opening at the Marriott Hotel in Lower Castle Street at 10am today. Please come and join us, it's going to be a fantastic show!

As ever we're be based in the Bristol Suite, and this year's demo promises to be a corker: we're be showing 4K Ultra HD content on a Sony 84in KD-84X9005 4K Ultra HD TV! And we're be running it with a Yamaha RX-A3020 AV receiver, Marantz UD7007 Blu-ray player and Dali Epicon 7.2 speaker system.

There will also be a chance to watch some 3D content on a Toshiba glasses-free 3D TV, and more than £10,000 worth of competition prizes to be won. Prizes include:

1 x Quadraspire Q4 Bamboo rack £500

1 x Pioneer N-50 Network Audio player £500

10 x van den Hul Flat HDMI 180 cables

1 x Leema Antila IIS Eco CD player £2995

1 x PMC Twenty.21 Oak speakers

1 x Audioquest DragonFly + cable £215

1 x Monitor Audio Mass 5.1 system £800

10 x Chord Company Cobra Vee3 interconnect cables

1 x Audiolab 8200 CD player £730

1 x Yamaha RX-V673 AV receiver £500

1 x IsoTek EVO3 Polaris power distribution filter (£250)

5 x IsoTek EVO3 Premier power cables (£79.95)

20 x IsoTek Ultimate System Set-up discs (£14.94)

We also have some special subscription offers exclusively at the show, including QED cables and the NearFA TouchPlay 2 speaker for your smartphone.

For a full rundown on what else will be launched at Bristol this year, see our dedicated show preview blog.

And check out some amazing deals on hi-fi and AV kit, only available this weekend.

