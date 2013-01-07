Sharp launched not one but two new Ultra HD (4K) televisions during its press conference at CES 2013 today.

Sharp’s first Ultra HD set, dubbed iCC Purios (pictured above), combines Ultra HD resolution and an ICC (integrated cognitive creation) processor, which is designed to mimic how the human eye responds to light and perceives depth, texture and perspective. It’s the first ever THX-certified Ultra HD screen and will go on sale in the summer of 2013.

Sharp 4K Moth-eye TV

Sharp’s second 4K screen falls under the manufacturer’s more familiar Aquos label and uses a moth-eye filter.

If this technology sounds a little familiar, it could be because Philips have already used it on the company’s own 46PFL9706.

Key to some of Sharp’s new screens will be the company’s new IGZO next-generation display technology, which Sharp claims able to be able to give you greater and lower power consumption than traditional TFT LCD technology.

Besides Ultra HD, Sharp also announced new large screens across three ranges: 6, 7, and 8 Series.

Sharp 2013 TVs

Sharp's 8 Series screens (pictured above) use the latest generation of Sharp’s Quattron picture processing and new Super Bright picture processing, designed to enhance contrast and brightness and give a claimed 12,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

They’re 240Hz panels and use Active 3D technology as well as AquaMotion 960 motion processing,

All 2013 TVs feature dual-core processors, a new web-browser with Flash and HTML 5 support, new Android and iOS control apps, a ‘Wallpaper’ mode for displaying pictures on-screen and ‘Netflix 2nd screen,’ which allows you to browse the company’s catalogue of movies on a smartphone or tablet and commence streaming on the TV.

Sound is an area where many flatscreens fall down and, Sharp is hoping to rectify this by fitting some of its new televisions with a built-in subwoofer and equipping them with Yamaha-sourced sound processing technology.

