The DM75 is expected to launch with a price tag of £449 and will be available from a wide range of audio retailers and online through Amazon, having already been unveiled in Germany. But will it be able to repeat the success of the DM50?

Based on the same core specification as its sibling model, the DM75 has been designed in response to demand for the larger TVs that are now on the market, as well as for larger spaces. It's no surprise, then, that it'll feature a larger cabinet.

Under the cover are extra drive units – four 4in (10cm) woofers compared to the DM50s two – alongside its two 2in (5cm) midrange and two 1in (2.5cm) tweeters, which the German manufacturer says will power sound over twice the area of the DM50.

The 2.1 virtual surround DM75 also offers one analogue and two digital (coaxial and optical) inputs, plus a subwoofer out, Bluetooth aptX for wireless streaming and three presets that let you adjust the sound to suit your location.

Other features include an integrated subwoofer; Dolby Digital decoder; DTS TruSurround; and bass and treble control, with its HDF cabinet able to handle a load of up to 40kg and measuring just 2.7in in height. It's available in three finishes.

In our verdict, we said that "it’ll take one hell of a soundbase to better the Canton DM 50" – so we are filled with anticipation to see if the DM75 is up to the challenge.

