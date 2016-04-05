The Stream BASE is a four-way-per-channel soundbase, which has been fitted with active filtering technology. The dome tweeter, midrange and bass units of each channel can be individually controlled. For low-end bass, a dedicated low frequency channel has been fitted with a 13cm downward-firing long-throw woofer.

It also features Cabasse’s holographic sound processing, which is said to expand the width and depth of the soundstage while making sure dialogue is kept clear. Cabasse says the Stream BASE provides "spectacular sound quality".

You can connect the BASE to your TV via digital optical or S/PDIF and it supports Dolby Digital soundtracks.

MORE: Best soundbases 2016

But it’s the network capabilities that set the Stream BASE apart from other soundbases. Once connected to your home network, you can access music stored on a NAS drive, internet radio and music streaming services including Tidal, Spotify, Qobuz and Deezer.

All music streamed over a network can be controlled from the companion Stream app, and there's a USB port onboard for streaming music from USB sticks and hard drives.

Thanks to DLNA technology, music streamed through the BASE can also be shared with any other streaming device in your home.

AptX Bluetooth is also available for wireless streaming from mobile devices. File formats supported include WAV, AIFF, FLAC and MP3 and the BASE supports hi-res audio up to 24-bit/96kHz.

The Cabasse Stream BASE is available now for £450.

See all our Cabasse news and reviews