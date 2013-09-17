Bowers and Wilkins has announced their first ever pair of over-ear headphones, labelled the P7.

Mixing high-quality aesthetics with a premium build quality, the B&W P7 headphones are designed to fit the contours of the wearer's head, the soft leather ear-cups enabling you to wear the headphones for prolonged periods of time.

Take a closer look in our B&W P7 unboxing video, where we also compare the differences with the P3 and P5 models.

B&W claims that the design "maintains a consistent volume of air between the drive unit and the surface of the ear", meaning that the cans' stereo imaging is optimised for each user as a result. We look forward to hearing that in action.

A rather unique feature of the P7 headphones is the way they generate sound. Incorporating aspects more commonly found in hi-fi design, the headphone driver claims to produce a sound that's more precise and controlled, with B&W boasting that high frequency dynamics are improved thanks to lighter materials.

A detachable remote-control-and-microphone cable for use with iPhones is supplied with the P7, while other smartphones and MP3 players can be supported by detaching and swapping out the cable.

The B&W P7 over-ear headphones are due for release in September with a price tag of £330, and join the B&W P3 and P5 headphones.

