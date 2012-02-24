Trending

BRISTOL SHOW 2012: Sennheiser launches HD700 headphones

Bridging the gap between the HD650 and the HD800 flagship headphones, the new £599 HD700 model claims to offer high-end sound for less. And you can try it at home for free

Following some sneak previews at CES last month, Sennheiser has officially launched its new HD700 headphones here at the Bristol Sound & Vision show.

The HD700 will sit between the popular HD650 headphones and Sennheiser's flagship HD800 model. The headphones will cost £599 when they go on sale from late March, but they are available to pre-order here at the special show price of £479.20. (The HD800s are also available here for £800, a £200 saving).

As with the HD800, the HD700 will be available to try at home for a week before you commit to buying.

Sennheiser describes the HD700 as the 'baby brother' of the HD800. It uses a smaller version of the same driver, for example.

Dominic Feeney, Sennheiser product manager, describes the HD700s as being "more forgiving than the ultra-revealing, reference quality of the HD800s". He says the new headphones may therefore better suit users who want to enjoy longer listening sessions or less-than-perfect recordings.

The HD700s - pictured below right, with the HD800s on the left - are also lower impedance and therefore easier to drive than the flagship model.

Feeney says that makes them able (assuming your amp/receiver has a decent headphone stage) to be used without a dedicated headphone amp.

And talking of headphone amps, you can hear both sets of headphones here at the show being driven by the new Grace 903 headphone amp - making its UK debut, priced £1599.

The show is also the first chance to see and hear Sennheiser's new RS220 flagship wireless home headphones (pictured right), which will also launch next month, priced £349.

We will get review samples of the Sennheiser HD700 and RS220 headphones early next month, so expect to see full tests imminently!

