Black Friday deals: Save up to 60% on OLED TV, headphones and more at World Wide Stereo

World Wide Stereo is now offering up to 60 per cent off over 100 hi-fi and home cinema products with its newly announced Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals... via coupons!

From now until 1st December, shoppers can enter 'TURKEY' at checkout to receive a further discount of up to 60 per cent on selected products, plus free shipping. From 1st to 8th December, entering the code 'CYBER' instead will offer the same discounts.

Products span everything from wireless headphones, Bluetooth speakers, AV receivers, record players, network players, Sonos soundbars and more – and World Wide Stereo is promising to be very competitive against its rival retailers.

With the discounts applied in the World Wide Stereo Black Friday sale via the coupon, our pick of the best deals include:

LG OLED77B9 77in OLED 4K TV: was $4997, now $3997

20% off this 2019 LG OLED TV. It's a mammoth 77in screen, but if that's the size you're looking for, there are few tellies as good as this one. With $1000 off, this is as compelling a buy as it'll ever be.

View Deal

