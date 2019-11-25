Trending

Five-star Jam Heavy Metal speaker now half price in the Currys Black Friday sale

It's an easy budget Bluetooth speaker to recommend... especially when it's half price!

Black Friday is known for bringing you great deals, and this saving on the five-star Jam Heavy Metal Bluetooth speaker is bound to catch an eye or two.

It's now down to just £50 on Currys - a £50 saving on its original RRP price, and a £20 saving on the price we reviewed it at.

Jam Audio Heavy Metal Stereo Bluetooth speaker £100 £50
We are very impressed with what the Jam Heavy Metal has to offer – so much so we have handed it five stars and praised its “impressive bass reach”. We called it a “well made, good-looking slab of metal.” View Deal

The Jam Heavy Metal HX-P920 is a small, metallic speaker that gained its top-of-the-shop rating thanks to its impressive bass power, its ability to fill a room and the surprising clarity of its midrange.

Carrying it about is simple too - the build is smooth, the metal is sleek, and it's got good balance to its weight. It feels reassuring yet convenient.

With a claimed battery life of eight hours, a 3.5mm input and 20W of stereo power to be getting on with, those looking for a straightforward wireless speaker shouldn't hang around.

Want a smart (voice-controlled) speaker instead, or perhaps a more substantial wireless speaker with wi-fi streaming smarts? We have all the best Black Friday speaker deals here for your perusal.

