Five-star Jam Heavy Metal speaker now half price in the Currys Black Friday sale

Black Friday is known for bringing you great deals, and this saving on the five-star Jam Heavy Metal Bluetooth speaker is bound to catch an eye or two.

It's now down to just £50 on Currys - a £50 saving on its original RRP price, and a £20 saving on the price we reviewed it at.

Jam Audio Heavy Metal Stereo Bluetooth speaker £100 £50

We are very impressed with what the Jam Heavy Metal has to offer – so much so we have handed it five stars and praised its “impressive bass reach”. We called it a “well made, good-looking slab of metal.” View Deal

The Jam Heavy Metal HX-P920 is a small, metallic speaker that gained its top-of-the-shop rating thanks to its impressive bass power, its ability to fill a room and the surprising clarity of its midrange.

Carrying it about is simple too - the build is smooth, the metal is sleek, and it's got good balance to its weight. It feels reassuring yet convenient.

With a claimed battery life of eight hours, a 3.5mm input and 20W of stereo power to be getting on with, those looking for a straightforward wireless speaker shouldn't hang around.

