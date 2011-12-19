It seems that those of you who live in the north of the UK are set to be the biggest spenders on technology this Christmas, with Edinburgh and Newcastle topping a poll conducted by Carphone Warehouse's Geek Squad.

While the average spend by Britons on technology gifts will be around £87 per person, shoppers in Edinburgh and Newcastle are expected to spend approximately £125 each.

Southampton is the lowest tech spend spot, with locals planning to spend an average of £47, 45% below the national average.

The Top 10 tech spenders by region are:

1) Edinburgh (£126.60)

2) Newcastle (£124.80)

3) Liverpool (£110.30)

4) Birmingham (£108.50)

5) Leeds (£98.90)

6) Sheffield (£96.90)

7) Bristol (£95.10)

8. Cardiff (£88.90)

9) London (£83.50)

10) Manchester (£81.30)

While the bottom five technology spenders in the survey are:

1) Southampton (£47.30)

2) Belfast (£52.30)

3) Nottingham (£57.10)

4) Plymouth (£59.80)

5) Glasgow (£74.70)

While gadgets feature high up on most Christmas wishlists this year, the nationwide survey also found that presents like games consoles and tablets are a big cause of strees on Christmas Day.

Apparently more than a quarter of us have our Christmas Day spoiled by the frustration of coping with complicated instruction manuals, and one in five loses their temper due to a lack of batteries to get gadgets working.

Women are more likely than men to ask for help, with almost a third of men surveyed (28%) admitting they were unwilling to seek assistance with Christmas gadgets.

However, help is at hand as the Geek Squad will be running a special Christmas SAS (Santa's After-Sales Service) helpline 24 hours a day throughout Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing day on 08000 493 042 (charges may apply).

Our advice? Just chill out, enjoy the festivities and watch a good film on the telly.

