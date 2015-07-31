This week we attended the launch of Motorola's latest smartphones, KEF brought back its famous EGG speaker design, while we found out that BT's Ultra HD channel won't work with all 4K TVs and AV receivers.

On the reviews front it was another interesting week with Ultimate Ear's UE Roll wireless speaker, Sony's NW-ZX2 hi-res portable music player and Pioneer's budget Dolby Atmos offering, the VSX-930 AV receiver.

News

Motorola's new phones offer Quad HD screens, premium finishes and more

At an event held earlier this week, Motorola announced three new smartphones in the Moto X Style, Moto X Play and Moto G.

Motorola's philosophy with these phones centres around delivering a "pure android experience, great photography, design customisation, long battery life and reasonable prices".

The Style is the pick of the bunch with a 5.7in Quad HD screen and a 1.8gHz processor. The specs get a little less impressive with the Play, which boasts a 5.5in, 1080p screen and 1.7gHz processor, while the Moto G sports a 5in 720p screen and a 1.4gHz processor.

The Moto G is out now, with the X Play arriving in August (£279) and the Style out this September (£359).

KEF EGG: Iconic speakers return as wireless system

KEF has brought back its famous 'egg' design for its new 2.0 desktop speaker.

The EGG Wireless Digital Music System offers a number of ways to connect audio devices, including aptX Bluetooth, a built-in USB and an optical input. The USB input supports high-res sample rates up to 24-bit/96kHz.

The EGG is on sale now and retails for £350.

BT Ultra HD won't support older 4K TVs and amps

The launch of BT's Ultra HD channel is fast approaching (starting with the Community Shield match at Wembley this weekend) and a few more details are emerging about its compatibility.

In order to watch it, a 4K TV will require a HDMI 2.0 connection with HDCP 2.2 and 50Hz support, ruling out a number of 2014 AV amps and older 4K TVs.

It does mean that early adopters will fall on the wrong side of the divide, but 4K TVs from LG, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung and Sony are compatible.

For more, click on the link below.

Reviews

"This all culminates to produce an exciting, up-front sound, and one absolutely suited to purpose at this price"

Ultimate Ears Roll

Ultimate Ears has put in an impressive showing of late with its Boom and Megaboom speakers, and they can add the UE Roll to its roster of brilliant wireless speakers.

The design deviates from before, opting for a disc shape rather than a cylinder. That change doesn't seem to affect the sound, which manages to be much bigger than we expected from such a small speaker.

If you need a wireless speaker when you're out and about, the UE Roll delivers a terrific portable experience.

Read the full Ultimate Ears Roll review

"The Sony displays a level of control and confidence to music that players further down the price scale simply can’t muster"

Sony NW-ZX2

Sony is pushing hard to promote hi-res sound, and the NW-ZX2 is another example of how seriously it's taking the format.

It feels solid and reassuring, the leather backing adding to the impression of quality. That transfers over to the sound which exhibits a level of control and confidence that makes the Sony an enjoyable listen.

That sound could use a little bit more fun, though, and the video performance suffers from the 854 x 480 resolution. But if you're an audiophile with £900 to spare, this Sony warrants further attention.

Read the full Sony NW-ZX2 review

"We’d still consider the VSX-930 a good foot in the door for those after a first taste of Atmos"

Pioneer VSX-930

We're seeing Dolby Atmos popping up on more and more AV receivers in the budget area, and Pioneer is the latest to have a go with its VSX-930.

The Atmos performance is satisfying, with the extra headspace Atmos affords allowing a smoother, more fluid dispersion of sound.

However in its standard surround sound configuration, rivals just pip it, with the Pioneer communicating a little less insight and expression in its delivery.

Still, this is a fantastic budget receiver and well worth trying if you're looking for a cheaper Atmos-enabled amp.

Read the full Pioneer VSX-930 review

