Trending

Best tablets 2013 revealed: What Hi-Fi? Awards

By

Google and Apple once again go to head to head in the tablet war, but it's the Nexus 7 that claims the Product of the Year title

The battle to be the best tablet of 2013 has once again featured the two biggest names.

In our new dedicated tablets category, we awarded two best-in-class awards: with the new Google Nexus 7 representing tablets up to 8 inches, and the Apple iPad 4 in the over 8 inch section.

MORE: Awards 2013: Best tablets

We loved the original Nexus 7, which Google released last year, effectively creating a new category. It claimed an award for its low price and portability.

This year is no different and the new Nexus 7 once again claims victory. Google has again shown that premium products need not come with a premium price tag.

With a gorgeous, full HD screen, the latest iteration of Android and an improved processor, the Nexus 7 (2013) walks away with product of the year. But with the likes of the iPad Mini 2 and the LG G Pad looming, it looks set to remain a competitive category...

Apple meanwhile reigns supreme in the over 8-inch category, and it's hardly surprising.

With a visually stunning Retina Display, Apple's own A6X processor, and the high build quality and overall performance we've come to expect, it was always going to take some beating.

MORE: Best smartphones: Awards 2013

MORE: Best apps & services: Awards 2013

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+