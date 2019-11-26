Best Black Friday deals: save 50% on UE Boom 2 wireless speaker

Ultimate Ears does an excellent line in portable wireless speakers, and the excellent Boom 2 is just one model that's blown us away at the money.

And now, thanks to the deals extravaganza that is Black Friday, we have the Phantom Black Lite edition which is half-price, at just £59.99 over at Amazon.

Sound quality is excellent, while the waterproof IPX7-rating means you can submerge it in one metre of water for up to 30 minutes and still get a tune. Range is an impressive 30 metres, battery life is a very decent 15 hours and it's charged over micro USB.

If you're looking for a speaker that's as comfortable playing in your bedroom as it is on the beach, the UE Boom 2 is definitely worth a shout, especially with this 50% saving.

