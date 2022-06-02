Australian Hi-Fi May-June 2022: new magazine issue out now

(opens in new tab) Read Australian Hi-Fi and thousands more Australian and International magazines on Readly | 1-month free trial, then AU$11.99 p/m (opens in new tab) There's a new way to read Australian Hi-Fi Magazine and all your other favourite Future Australia magazines! Pick up a subscription to Readly for AU$11.99p/m and you'll get unrestricted, all-you-can-read digital access to all the latest issues of Australian Hi-Fi, plus over 6,000 other Australian and International magazines. You can browse and read any issue on your PC, Mac, tablet or smartphone..

INSIDE EVERY ISSUE

Australian Hi-Fi is the definitive magazine for discerning listeners and hi-fi enthusiasts. Every issue brings you news on the latest happenings in the hi-fi world, in-depth and expert reviews of new hi-fi components with full laboratory test reports, 'how to' articles on how to get the best quality sound for your home, and much more besides...

Hi-fi Reviews in this issue

Jeff Rowland Continuum S2 Amplifier

An “outstandingly good” integrated that’s as pleasant to interact with as it is listen to. A true object de art from the Colorado Springs-based company (and yes, man himself).

JBL Synthesis HDI 5.1 Surround System

Promising blockbuster scale and authority, this sextet of cinema speakers from JBL’s modular range is a maestro at delivering not only movies but music too.

Elac Vela FS 407 Loudspeakers

We get to the bottom of why these classic German floorstanders have not one but two bass reflex ports in their design. A mystery solved, after which we give them the full labs runthrough.

Rode NTH-100 Wired Headphones

The world-renowned Aussie mic-maker has jumped into the headphone market, producing a surprisingly affordable set of pro over-ears cans.

Silent Angel Munich M1 Streamer

A most charming example of ‘honey-I-shrunk-the-hi-fi’ components, this desktop-friendly music streamer has an impressive CV that far belies its dinky dimensions.

+ Our 'secret' high-end review!

How long has it been since you saw an amplifier with tape monitor and mono/stereo switches? If the answer is ‘too bloody long’ and you’re a fan of old-school design (and, incidentally, the Breakfast at Tiffany’s theme song), prepare to be marvelled by a superb Swedish creation…

(Image credit: Future)

Hi-fi News in this issue

This issue's biggest news, really, is that, after more than 40 years at the helm, Greg Borrowman is stepping out of the Aus Hi-Fi ed’s chair to go a-roamin’... but fret not, as this goodbye is not a final farewell. And the author of this article is primed to keep that chair nice and warm.

As for product news, we have a smorgasbord of new hi-fi product launches, from KEF's latest innovative system creation to iconic speakers resurrected by Mission for the new age...

Velodyne Impact X 10 & 12 subwoofers

Epos Adapt 660 AMC wireless ANC headphones

Sony NW-WM1ZM2 & NW-WM1AM2 Walkman players

McIntosh MA8950 & MA9500 integrated amplifiers

Sennheiser IE 600 wired earbuds

Steinway Lyngdorf Model A speakers

B&W Panorama 3 Dolby Atmos soundbar

Sonus faber Omnia all-in-one wireless system

Holbo Air-Bearing deck & arm

Dali Katch G2 Bluetooth speaker

Dali Equi wireless surround sound system

Mission 770 speakers

KEF LS60W all-in-one speaker system

iFi Zen Air component series

Wilson Audio LÕKÕ subwoofer...and more!

(Image credit: Future)

Hi-fi Features in this issue

Hi-Fi Primer

In the first of our new regular guides features, we uncover some of the elements that might be messing with your hi-fi sound – and how to fix them.

Rob Watts interview

Chord Electronics’ digital design consultant Rob Watts is the man and mastermind behind some of the best DACs ever made. But how did he get there and what makes him tick? We put him in the interview chair to find out.

Dealer Visit

Sydney’s newest dealer wants to put the music front and centre, promising well-matched components for both budget buyers and top-shelf tastes.

Music reviews

Our usual music review section covers the best of 'New Music', which provides our musings on Paul Weller being seduced by the prospect of giving his songs an orchestral makeover for his latest live album; 'Re-Issues', including a Pink Floyd reissue mixed in 360º reality audio; and 'Top Picks', the pinnacle of which is the unashamed cheekiness and magnetic chemistry that shines through on Wet Leg's eponymous debut.

Where to buy this issue

