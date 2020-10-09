Australian Hi-Fi mag's Sept-Oct 2020 issue is out now: EISA award-winners revealed

Check out the latest digital edition at Zinio

The latest issue of Australian Hi-Fi magazine is now on-sale and it has all the details of the winners in the hi-fi category of the EISA awards, plus an exclusive interview with Sirius and Gamut founder Ole Lund Christensen.

The September-October 2020 edition is packed with in-depth equipment reviews, complete with our full laboratory performance tests, that you can't afford to miss, including one of the Mishi pre-power combo that won a highly-coveted EISA Award.

Here's a sneak peek of what's inside:

EISA AWARDS 2020–21

Australian Hi-Fi magazine is a member of EISA, the Expert Imaging and Sound Association, so we're on the panel of journalists and reviewers from 51 magazines around the world that collectively vote to select the world’s best hi-fi components. In this issue, you'll find full details of all the winners, including the citations.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

We feature an exclusive interview with Ole Lund Christensen, the founder of Sirius and GamuT, and whose designs for Amphion and Jern have ruffled feathers, to learn he has a new venture.

REVIEWED THIS ISSUE:

Yamaha GT-5000 turntable

This massive new turntable, with its uniquely designed tonearm, sets a new standard for performance, as proved by our laboratory testing.

Michi P5 Preamplifier & S5 power amplifier

Good looks, insanely high power output, low noise, superb performance and great sound… it’s an EISA Award-winning combo from Michi.

Focal Arche DAC/headphone amplifier

Although designed specifically to drive Focal headphones, its unusual switchable output circuit means it will drive competitor’s models equally well.

B&W 702 Signature loudspeakers

Is it worth paying a premium for this new Signature issue of the famous 702?

Magico ASUB DSP powered subwoofer

The best and most flexible room-tuning and speaker-matching circuitry we’ve ever seen!

Audio-Technica ATH-AWKT headphones

Luxurious Kokutan housings, double air-damped earcups, and the dual benefits of the sound quality improving the more and longer you use them.

PLUS

Pages of reviews of the latest music releases from Benny Walker, Georgia Marley, Ocean Alley, Fontaines D.C., In Hearts Wake, Stand Atlantic, Joe Satriani, Gordon Giltrap, Richard Thompson, Janus Stark, King Solomon Hicks, Albert Cummings, Black Swan, Eric Clapton, Pat Methany, Geoff Tyson, Michael Landau and more…

You’ll find all this and more in the September-October 2020 issue of Australian Hi-Fi magazine – out now in newsagents and also available as a digital edition at Zinio.

