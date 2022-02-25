Apple's VR headset will reportedly go on sale this year and feature micro OLED displays

Apple will launch its much anticipated VR headset later this year, according to a report in Korea's ET News.

The article supports suggestions made last year in Nikkei that Apple has teamed up with TSMC to develop micro OLED displays for the devices. The Taiwanese company already produces the A-series and M-series chips used in Apple's devices.

Micro OLED displays are less than one inch in size, ultra-thin and do not require filters, making them highly energy-efficient and ideal for use in AR/VR glasses. As the screens are also built directly onto chip wafers rather than glass, it is thought that Apple can also make use of TSMC's existing production infrastructure, keeping costs down.

It is believed that performance testing for the headset has recently been completed and that the technology sports Apple's M1 chip, running on iOS.

Apple's interest in dipping its toes into the augmented and virtual reality headgear market has long been speculated. With the arrival of the Metaverse, the Cupertino company seems eager to be part of what some are expecting to be a profitable emerging market. Recent figures predict that by the end of 2022, there will be global demand for up to 14.19 million VR/AR units, compared to 9.86 million in 2021, and the likes of Microsoft, Samsung and even Meta itself are all getting in on the headset action.

Last year, it was reported that Apple is developing both augmented reality (AR) glasses and virtual reality (VR) headsets. According to Bloomberg, the VR headset was mooted for launch this year, while the AR glasses were a bit further down the line – 2023, or thereabouts.

