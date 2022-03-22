Apple Stores actually can swap Studio Display stands with VESA after purchase

We'll get straight to the point: the fine print on Apple's website says that the three stand options for its all-new Studio Display monitor with 5K resolution are "not interchangeable, so it’s important to consider your workspace needs at the time of purchase," but that's not wholly true. For those wanting to make the switch, customers can visit an Apple Store or Apple Authorised Service Provider to have their Studio Display reconfigured after purchase – that's according to an internal document obtained by MacRumours.

As reported by MacRumours, this means that if a customer bought a Studio Display with the standard tilt-adjustable stand, but later decides they want to use a VESA mount adapter (which supports landscape and portrait orientation and allows you to attach your Studio Display to any VESA-compatible 100 x 100mm wall mount, desk mount, stand or articulating arm that can support 5.5kg) they can book a service appointment with an Apple Store or Apple Authorised Service Provider and have one installed.

Similarly, if a customer bought a Studio Display with the regular tilt-adjustable stand and later realises they want to upgrade it to a tilt- and height-adjustable stand, an Apple Store or Apple Authorised Service Provider can accommodate this request. Pricing will vary based on the region, the type of stand or mount being installed, and the cost of fitting it.

Fancy having a go yourself? That would be a lot trickier. The standalone stands and VESA mount upgrade kits are only available to certified technicians and are not sold through Apple's online store.

Key features of Apple's brand new Studio Display, which began arriving to customers last week, include a 27-inch screen size, 5K resolution, a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, one Thunderbolt 3 port, and three USB-C ports.

Pricing starts at £1499 / $1599 / AU$2499 for a model with standard glass and the basic tilt-adjustable stand.

MORE:

Two weeks ago Apple announces Studio Display monitor with 5K resolution and Dolby Atmos speakers

See our roundup of the best Apple deals UK: the cheapest prices on Apple products

Consult our extensive back catalogue of Apple reviews