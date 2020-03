Apple has issued a statement recalling some 1st-generation iPod Nanos.

Owners of the affected devices are advised to stop using them and submit a claim for a free replacement.

Affected devices were sold between September 2005 and December 2006.

The issue, which is blamed on a specific batch of faulty batteries, could cause the battery to overheat.

You can submit an online claim for using your iPod's serial number on Apple's Support website.

