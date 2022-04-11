Amazon deals peak with 36% discount on new wireless Echo Buds

In a bid to turn that Monday frown upside down, Amazon is offering a $60 saving on its latest wireless earbuds as part of its Big Smile Sale (opens in new tab).

The Amazon Buds (2nd Gen) are now just $109 (opens in new tab) thanks to the 36 per cent discount – or $129 for the wireless charging case model (opens in new tab) (35 per cent off the RRP).

Amazon's AirPods alternatives aren't usually our go-to recommendations in the wireless earbuds market, but this generous discount makes them strong contenders for those who are on a budget and prioritise long battery life, active noise-cancellation and/or seamless Alexa integration.

At $109, they could be just the thing to put a big smile on your face.

Want a new TV, soundbar or Fire stick? Go straight to the Amazon Big Smile Sale (opens in new tab)

While we didn't rate the original Echo Buds' sound quality, finding it lacking compared to the competition, we'd reasonably hope for much better from Amazon's second effort here. Their on-paper features deserve as much, with the list including proper active noise-cancellation (as opposed to the original's active noise reduction) with a passthrough ambient mode; 19.5 hours of battery life (with Alexa wake word and noise-cancelling off) complete with fast charging; a neat, compact and sweat-resistant earbud design; and of course hands-free Alexa voice control.

At $109, they could well be worth a punt, though if sound quality takes precedence and you can stretch the budget, you might want to check out the best wireless earbuds on the market – all tried and tested by yours truly.

MORE:

The best headphones you can buy

Go to the Amazon Big Smile Sale (opens in new tab) and save up to 65% on Amazon devices