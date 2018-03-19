Easter has come around, so it's time for chocolate eggs, bunnies and, obviously, Amazon deals on smart speakers, tablets and streaming devices.

Amazon has cut the price of the Echo Dot, now £39.99 (save £10), and the 2nd-gen Echo, which is now £74.99 (save £15).

Elsewhere, the Fire 7 tablet has dropped to £35 (save £15), and the Amazon Fire TV 4K is now £60 (save £10).

All the deals are live now, just follow the links below:

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo

Amazon Fire 7 (2017)

Amazon Fire TV 4K (2017)

