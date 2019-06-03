AirPlay 2 update brings multi-room streaming to KEF LSX speakers

If you own a pair of KEF LSX speakers, or were thinking of taking the plunge, then this latest update could twist your arm. The Award-winning all-in-one music system is now compatible with Apple AirPlay 2, thanks to a software update made available today.

AirPlay 2 makes all forms of Apple streaming that little bit simpler, whether that's playing music from an iPhone or iPad or sending the sound from an Apple TV to a pair of KEF LSX speakers.

The update, which is accessible over wi-fi via the KEF Control app, also adds multi-room music playback to the LSX's list of features, allowing you to stream Apple Music around your home across multiple systems.

We were already big fans of the KEF LSX, which saw KEF shrink its multi-Award-winning LS50 Wireless streaming system to make a miniature, half-price version. The LSX shares its successful sibling’s blueprint as an all-in-one hi-fi system: a network streamer, Bluetooth receiver and amplification within a pair of compact stereo speakers.

Crucially, performance remains every bit as impressive - and now the LSX has an extra feather in its bow.

MORE:

Best hi-fi systems 2019: micro, hi-fi, vinyl

11 of the best KEF products of all time

Best wireless speakers 2019