Aerix has announed a new all-in-one sound system, the Duet, which has an integrated CD player as well as wireless music streaming compatibility via Bluetooth or wi-fi.

Inside is a 4cm transducer, a circular horn diffuser, and a double magnetic rounded subwoofer that can create ‘360 degree’ audio.

The cube-shaped system features a DTS Play-Fi module, which will let you connect a number of Play-Fi enabled audio systems into a single zone as well as providing support for streaming services such as Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, and Tidal.

The Duet also has DSP chips that have been "optimised with exclusive VIS technology" for three processing modes: Relax, Natural, or Hyper.

The Aerix Duet will be available in the UK from January 2017, priced £1500.

