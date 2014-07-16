These buds feature 8mm and 5.8mm drivers for mid-to-low and high frequencies respectively, with a titanium-film trembler included for high-resolution sound reproduction.

A special ABS resin has been used by ADL to build the inner housing for greater stability, with carbon fibre used in the construction of the outer housing of the earphones.

Other features include diamond-cut aluminium end plates, a rubber outer seal ring with silicon cover and a 1.3m gold-plated stereo cord with Alpha-treated 3.5mm plug.

MORE: Read all our in-ear headphone reviews

The Alpha process is a proprietary two-stage process that's designed to "significantly improve" audio and video performance, comprising cryogenics and demagnetisation.

Firstly, metal parts undergo a deep, cryogenic freezing at temperatures as low as -250 degrees Celsius, which aims to enhance electrical conductivity for signal/power transfer.

After that, the metal parts are then subjected to a patented ring demagnetisation treatment in a bid to further enhance conductivity and ensure the best possible AC power transfer.

The new EH-008s are now available to purchase in the UK for £175.

MORE: Best in-ear headphones to buy in 2014