Movie streaming service Acetrax is to close on Friday 21st June.

More information is available on the Acetrax FAQ page [http://www.acetrax.com/Generic.aspx?type=FAQ].

An email sent to subscribers today explains that customers can still watch movies they’ve rented, and can still use top-up balances and vouchers until that date.

All rented movies and unused vouchers will expire at midnight on 21st June, the company says.

Customers who have bought standard-definition films to own can download them, but must play them on their chosen device for at least five minutes before the 21st for the validation code to be verified by Acetrax.

The company has also stopped allowing new SD content to be purchased outright. High-definition films cannot be downloaded at all, and customers are required to request a refund.

Acetrax says unused credit, HD purchases and any other purchases that haven’t been or can’t be downloaded can be refunded by by filling in a web form available through its FAQ page.

Sky bought Acetrax in April 2012 to support the development of its NOW TV and Sky Go services. "Having successfully integrated the Acetrax over-the-top technology and capability into our business, we are now managing down the small video-on-demand service still operating under the Acetrax brand," the company says.

"Once that process is complete, our OTT efforts will focus on Sky Go and NOW TV, through which we continue to build leadership and scale in internet TV."

Written by John Steward

