We tested the standmounted Monitor Audio Gold GX50s back in our September 2011 issue and liked them a lot – so now it’s the turn of the entry-level floorstanders of the Gold range.

These elegant floorstanders combine twin 14cm bass drivers with a 10cm midrange and the new Ceramic Coated Aluminium/Magnesium (C-CAM) ribbon tweeter with considerable skill.

That tweeter, which uses technology from Monitor Audio’s well-regarded Premium PL series, works really well, reaching up to an impressive 60kHz.

The step forward over the previous generations is apparent the second you turn up the volume. The GX200 delivers high volume levels and a deep rumbling bass while still keeping the vocals clear and distinct.

High-end tech filters down

The revised drive units, with their rigid metal cones and improved motor systems, emanate a pure sound with rich dynamics that fill even quite large rooms with ease.

The smooth integration between the drivers is coupled with enviable refinement, too, which means that the GX200s produce a balanced sound no matter what type of music you listen to, whether it’s Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata or the pumping beats of Major Lazer.

The GX200s’ strong bass performance, high volume capability and expansive soundstaging means they demand a decently spacious listening room.

They’re not particularly fussy about positioning when given a little space to breathe and just a small degree of angling towards the listening position, either. However, their easygoing nature has a price.

There’s a little blurring of detail compared with the class leaders, and there’s also a small reduction in overall precision and punch against the best. But most importantly, the results remain nothing but entertaining.

The GX200s also deliver in their luxury promise by being beautifully made. Their slim and elegant design comes in wood veneers such as Dark Walnut and Natural Oak, or high-gloss piano white or black.

The sleek look of the speakers makes them instantly desirable, and we think they’d look great in any modern space.

However, the design of the GX200 wasn’t created for aesthetics alone. The cabinet is internally braced and the attractively curved profile is constructed from multiple layers of MDF and uses extensive internal bracing to reduce vibrations and distortion. Both of these do their bit to help sonic purity, too.

Design touches are also functional

You’ll note from the picture that the front of the speakers is clutter-free. The drive-unit bolts have been banished, replaced by a clamping arrangement held from the back panel. This not only gives a tidier look, but helps with overall rigidity, too.

The tidy approach also extends to the biwire speaker terminals. These are positioned low down the cabinet to avoid unsightly dangling wires that would otherwise spoil the overall look.

The GX200s are visually stunning and serve up a refined, high-quality sound, gliding through music with natural confidence and ease. If you like your speakers to have that effortless feel, you should definitely audition a pair of these.

See all our speaker Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook