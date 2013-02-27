Well, you can’t say the designers were having an off-day when they came up with these. The Logitech UE 9000s’ solid build and smart blue accents are a quality proposition, and they feel nice and comfortable on the ears. They’re a little on the heavy side, however.

Logitech UE9000

Logitech UE 9000 review: Features

Aside from the noise-cancelling tech on-board, the Logitech UE 9000s have another trick up their sleeve – wireless Bluetooth connectivity. Unplug the cable and you can pair them wirelessly with your phone or laptop, which is a nice touch for cable-hating commuters. More on that in a bit.

The UEs’ noise-cancelling abilities aren’t the best that we've heard, but they do at least reduce the outside world to only a minor annoyance. Voices come through rather too clearly, though.

Logitech UE 9000 review: Performance

The sound via the wired connection is bouncy, fun and energetic. The music charges along with a lot of energy, and you really feel as though a lot of air is being moved by the drivers. That energy does have its downside, though: it can mask detail when the music really gets going, and dynamics can suffer a little.

Switch to Bluetooth and the bass level rises. It’s a less-refined sound overall – you’re bound to get that with any form of consumer wireless tech – but it’s still more than listenable. And it’s nice not having to faff about with cables (there are controls for your device on the UEs’ right-hand ear-cup, just above the USB charging port).

Turn all the electronics off and the sound (via the cable, of course) mellows considerably. It’s a little closed-in at times and dynamics could be better, but we still found ourselves coming back to it over many of its rivals.

Logitech UE 9000 review: Verdict

The Logitech UE 9000s sit about halfway between the up-and-at-’em PSB M4U2s and the smooth-sounding Bose QuietComfort 15s in character.

They could do better in terms of refinement – but if it’s energy and entertainment you’re after (as well as Bluetooth), they’re pretty much spot-on.

