WINNERS: Systems – Sound+Image Awards 2022

It's the easy way to buy a hi-fi system – one purchase and you're done. Or these systems (in which we include Bluetooth speakers) might be the perfect thing for a second room of music in your home – study, bedroom, or den.

These are the systems that have wowed us over the last 12 months of our magazines Sound+Image, Australian Hi-Fi, Best Buys Audio & AV, and Audio Esoterica, and which represent our recommendations of the very best all-in-one solutions available in Australia today.

For the full details on each and every winner, check out the Special Awards Issue of Sound+Image magazine, on sale now in December in print and digital editions. Print subscriptions here; digital issues here!

Now let's meet the winners!

(Image credit: Future)

PORTABLE SPEAKER OF THE YEAR

JBL Xtreme 3

AU$399.95

Judges Comment: With a bottle opener built into the strap, the outdoor party nature of the Xtreme 3 is assured. But this is no doof-doof box: rather we were impressed by its well proportioned stereo sound at home or away.

.

(Image credit: Future)

COMPACT MUSIC SYSTEM OF THE YEAR

Ruark R3

AU$1299

Judges Comment: Simultaneously classic and modern in its style and abilities, Ruark’s R3 proved a lovely compact system for CD, radio and streaming.

Click to read our full review

.

(Image credit: Future)

SYSTEM OF THE YEAR

Denon CEOL N11DAB

AU$1399

Judges Comment: Craic agus ceol is exactly what Denon’s all-in-one system delivers, loaded as it is with full streaming abilities in addition to more traditional inputs, plus CD and radio playback.

Click to read full review

.