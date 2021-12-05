REVEALED! All the winners of the 2022 Sound+Image Awards

Sound+Image mag review (Image credit: Future) The Sound+Image Special Awards issue is on sale now in print and digital issues. Sound+Image magazine is one of What Hi-Fi?’s Australian sister publications: click here for more information on Sound+Image, including digital editions and details on how you can subscribe.

For 33 years now, since 1989 A.D., the Sound+Image Awards have celebrated the very best in audio and AV, recognising the products which have wowed us over the previous 12 months of our magazines Sound+Image, Australian Hi-Fi, Best Buys Audio & AV, and Audio Esoterica, and which represent our recommendations of the very best products available in Australia today in every audio and AV category — from teeny-tiny true wireless buds up to unliftably large amplification.

Under normal circumstances we’d be inviting the great and the good of the Australian hi-fi industry to a glitzy Presentation Dinner, where our Editor would hand out the healing crystal Awards trophies to those responsible for creating and distributing these wonders of our age.

But alas, no shindigs quite yet. Instead we bring you the winners right here, together with all the useful detail and determining factors that brought them together in this, our Special Awards Issue of Sound+Image.

The general shortage of freedom thankfully hasn’t prevented the world’s audio and AV companies from progressing the art of music and movie replay; it may even have given them inspiration, judging by some of the absolute stunners we’ve been lucky enough to play with over this last year.

So let’s honour them all and expound their virtues, while remembering that it’s all about the music, and also the movies, and sometimes the lovely shiny knobs on the front as well. Let the Awards commence! Click on one of the Category slides below to see that set of winners.

