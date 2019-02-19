The making of: Rega Planar 3

We decided to remind ourselves of the enduring magic of the record player by taking a trip to the Rega factory to see how the company builds its turntables.

And it's the process of making the Award-winning Rega Planar 3 that we followed, guided by Simon Webster - Rega's sales and marketing manager, and a Rega employee for over two decades.

From securing the feet to checking the bearing to testing the tonearm and winding the moving coil cartridge – while the turntable may sport a minimal design, there's no shortage of blood, sweat and clever tech crammed inside...

