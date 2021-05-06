Cambridge Audio on its new Evo system: “I can accept the word ‘lifestyle’, but this is a proper hi-fi product”

As much as we love it, hi-fi isn’t traditionally synonymous with convenience – all those stacks of components and tangles of cables, the rigamarole around turntable assembly, the terminal nuisance caused by being repeatedly bitten by the hi-fi upgrade bug. But a new era of just-add-speakers streaming systems are one of the burgeoning product categories trying to bring the two closer. In recent years, electronics brands have combined music streamers and amplifiers into do-all boxes to make the prospect of 'hi-fi sound' less daunting and more domestically attractive, to both the hi-fi and wider community. You could say the micro system has come of age with such protean streaming boxes.

Unsurprisingly, considering it is established in both areas of audio expertise, Cambridge Audio has now entered the prospering market – with its Evo 75 and more aspirational Evo 150. We sat down with the firm’s managing director, Stuart George, to talk about its approach to creating something that so intrinsically straddles hi-fi and lifestyle design; something that by its very nature has wider relevance to a bigger audience than its dedicated separates.

Read our Cambridge Audio Evo 75 review

It all started with Edge, Cambridge’s flagship hi-fi series introduced in 2018. “One of the biggest requests when we launched Edge was “why didn't you put a streaming module in the Edge A amplifier?” And to some degree, that was part of the inspiration for the Evo. Before then, our thoughts were that an all-in-one product had to include a CD player. Evo was never intended to be a ‘mini Edge’ exactly, but our concept was to try to get all the qualities of Edge into a small form factor.”

Now, George doesn't claim that Edge’s sonic qualities are matched by Evo. After all, Cambridge’s Edge NQ streaming preamp and Edge W power amp are a £6000-odd combination, while the Evo is around a third of that price – and even less comparable footprint-wise.

Cambridge’s midrange CX series streamer and amplifier, a combination that more or less price-matches the Evo, is a fairer comparison – and was indeed the company's benchmark for the Evo. “I’m not going to tell you it sounds every bit as good as a CXN and CX81 together,” says George. "But it sounds pretty comparable; we aren’t talking about night and day differences here, we’re talking about shades. I can accept the word ‘lifestyle’, but this is a proper hi-fi product.”

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

These one-box concepts shouldn’t be expected to perform better than, or even as well as, separate components of similar combined value. After all, there’s only so many electronics you can fit inside a box of this size. They, including Evo, tend to be smaller than traditional full-width chassis so they can be easily housed. “How these things fit in with people’s lives is very important. And it doesn't present a problem having that in your living room compared to having multiple Edge boxes,” says George. He admits that the original size Cambridge was aiming for with the Evos had to grow in order to fit everything inside. "Getting all that stuff in the 150 was a challenge – the back panel is covered!"

These products have to be more efficient because of this modest real estate and so, like all hi-fi in one aspect or another, they are a compromise.

That’s why Cambridge ventured outside of its own Class XA and Class AB amplification designs, which lie at the core of its dedicated amplifiers. It arrived at Class D amplification and specifically, having realised it was a specialist area it was not accomplished in, and after testing several options, Hypex’s NCore solution.

George explains: “The objective with Evo was to use a much smaller footprint, so we knew we had to go somewhere with Class D. The technology has been around for a while, of varying quality, but over the last few years it’s got to a level where our engineers were saying we had to use it. And Evo was the perfect way for us to do that, with its small form factor and energy efficiency.

“It [Hypex] is a smart solution, it’s a versatile solution. It’s good at delivering performance and output in a way that it can handle the varying resistance and impedance in different speaker types.”

Our pick of the best hi-fi systems 2021

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

Cambridge’s senior electronics engineer, Francesco Bettucci, says that Hypex’s proprietary development of the feedback loop in particular is what distinguishes it from other solutions: “This means that they achieved very low output impedance, no resonance at high frequencies, like many other Class D amps – this means there are no artefacts in the high frequency range. It also achieves extremely low distortion comparable to the best Class AB amps.”

So how does Cambridge take a third-party amplification design and make it a Cambridge-sounding product? “Our element of tuning comes in at the preamp," says George. "That’s where our engineers have spent an enormous amount of time designing the componentry that goes around the power aspect of the product. How we go about that is fastidious exercise of sitting down and tweaking with different components and listening – endless hours of listening. When designing it on paper, it’s a relatively quick exercise. What takes all the time is tweaking it. The listening performance is more interesting to us than the measured performance.”

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

Of course, arguably as important as the amplification electronics in a multi-faceted product like this is its streaming savviness. Cambridge’s own StreamMagic platform debuted a decade ago in its NP30 streamer and has been at the foundation of more than 10 Cambridge products since. The StreamMagic module in the Evo is a brand-new fourth-generation variant (internally called ‘Salefish’; Cambridge engineers like to name each new version after a speedier fish than the last!), which brings improvements over the previous (Black Marlin) by having a quad-core (compared to a single) processor for better handling higher audio quality and the large display, plus built-in wi-fi (as opposed to relying on a wi-fi dongle).

Much to its credit, the platform ticks a lot of boxes as far as music service and file compatibility goes. But the streaming world is far from static – new service tiers, codecs and protocols are a constant threat around the corner – so products like this must be ready. Realising the necessity for future-proofing, manufacturers are increasingly adopting modular designs so that connectivity and streaming hardware can be upgraded down the line if the market demands it. For Cambridge, the traction of MQA (the technology behind hi-res Tidal Masters) proved problematic in that it required hardware its existing music streamers, such as the CXN, did not have. The new Evo does have the internals to support MQA, and Cambridge pledges to offer new features to existing users of its products over-the-air updates when it can, but the Evo isn’t physically modular – and if another MQA-like barrier comes along down the line, that could be potentially troublesome.

“Back when we launched the Zandor [iteration of StreamMagic], which predated Black Marlin, what we specified was very much beyond the requirements at that time," says George. "As far as we could see, there would be nothing to hold us back from doing what we were doing. What came along and changed things at that time was Chromecast. Google’s requirements were so enormous and not audio-focused, and it made it difficult to meet them in the space we’d allocated to that aspect of the processing, so we outgrew [that platform version] and had to keep going. We’re beholden to these guys! It’s a tough gig. But at the moment, we don’t foresee changes that will mean that this [Evo] will not stand the test of time.”

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

So, is there scope for a much higher-end flagship Edge streaming system, or is such a product more relevant at this more modest level? If people are willing to spend huge money on a system, wouldn’t they be more inclined to go down the hi-fi separates route in search of maximum performance?

“I do think there’s room to go further with these designs and one-box solutions," George argues. "But if we’re going to make a more expensive, bigger design – which it would have to be, with bigger components – I can’t see us using Class D. With Edge it was about taking Class XA on a journey to the extremities of where we could at that point in time. It proved something for us: what Cambridge Audio is capable of. This one has been about getting as much of the functionality and technology that we command at this moment in time into a smallest form factor as possible while retaining the qualities around performance and sound quality.”

Wherever the streaming system goes for Cambridge Audio and other partaking players, Evo and its finest rivals, such as the Naim Uniti Atom, Arcam SA30 and Linn Majik DSM, are successfully bringing broader relevance to the hi-fi market. Just connect it to a network, add a pair of speakers and you're cooking with gas. How convenient is that!

MORE:

Read our Cambridge Audio Evo 75 review

Behind the scenes: The making of: ATC SCM50

The making of: Rega Naiad

If you’re more into hi-fi than music, that's a problem