The best 4K movies and TV shows on Sky Q Ultra HD

If you've got a 4K TV and you've upgraded to Sky Q, you need to be getting the most out of your system by enjoying 4K Ultra HD TV shows and films whenever you can. Thankfully, there's an increasing amount of Sky 4K content available, whether live, on-demand or via the Sky Store.

Sky was one of the first broadcasters out of the blocks with Ultra HD programming, delivering live 4K sport including football and Formula 1. This has now been joined by an increasing number of TV series and films in Ultra HD. You can even access 4K Netflix directly from the Ultra HD menu on the Sky Q EPG. But what to watch? Allow us to make some recommendations with our pick of the best Sky 4K movies and TV shows.

Us

If you haven't seen this film, you really should. Written and directed by Jordan Peele, and produced by the same trio of collaborators that worked on Get Out and BlacKkKlansman (Peele, Jason Blum and Sean McKittrick), Lupita Nyong'o is excellent as the lead in this original, doppelgänger horror – complete with a classic twist to finish.

Intelligence

Ross from Friends, sorry, David Schwimmer stars as the arrogant US security agent who joins GCHQ in London… with hilarious consequences. At least that's the plan. New to Sky for 2020, six episodes of season one are live now on Ultra HD. The first reviews are certainly not terrible, so check out the trailer and see if it looks likely to float your 4K boat.

Bulletproof

Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters as a cockney copper comedy duo? Yep, we'll take that. Full of big guns and big action, a buddy cop show set in London and starring two black leads makes a welcome change. Delivered in UHD and Dolby Atmos it's a winner when it comes to picture and sound, too. There are two series available to watch on demand.

The Trip

There's a new series of the The Trip available in UHD on Sky, which this time sees Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon travelling around Greece as they ham-up their fictional alter-egos for our entertainment. And no doubt it will work every bit as well as season three, which was set in Spain and is also available in 4K on Sky. Enjoy figuring out where the truth ends and fiction begins as two born show-offs battle to have the last laugh in front of some stunning scenery.

Fortitude

An all-star cast led by Christopher Eccleston attempts to get to the bottom of a dark mystery in an almost-as-dark Arctic town. Remastered for UHD, a third season dropped at the end of 2018 and all three are available on demand. Some excellent cinematography and suitably moody soundtrack make for a good system test, too.

The Tunnel

One of the best-rated original dramas on Sky Atlantic, The Tunnel comes from the makers of Broadchurch and sees the British and French police forces working together when a body is found inside the Channel Tunnel. And if you think the story seems familiar, it's a remake of Swedish drama, The Bridge.

Bohemian Rhapsody

A treat for your ears and eyes, with Rami Malek's Oscar-winning turn as arguably the greatest frontman of all time, Freddie Mercury. With multiple Oscars for the soundtrack, you know this will deliver on the audio as well as the UHD visuals, not least as there are a whole sackful of Queen classics to get through. Look out for the classic crowd sing-a-long scene.

A Star Is Born

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga surprised everyone with their respective singing and acting skills (we knew they could each do the other part) in this fourth version of the classic Hollywood musical drama. It's an original but reverential take which just about steers clear of over-doing the melodramatics.

Widows

Widows was strangely snubbed by the Oscars but Steve McQueen's thriller is well worth catching in 4K on Sky. Available to rent through the Sky Store, Viola Davis stars as the leader of a band of widows who set out to pull-off the heist their partners planned.

Der Pass

Want a fresh take on Nordic noir? Der Pass could be the one. Available on demand in 4K, it plots a German and Austrian detective together when a dead body is discovered on this particularly gloomy stretch of European border. Reviews suggest this one is worthy of investigation, albeit very much of its type.

Billions

Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis star in this highly-rated drama about power politics in the world of New York high finance. All four seasons are available on Sky Q in Ultra HD right now, with a season 5 due this summer.

Ray Donovan

Seven seasons speaks for itself (all seven are on Sky), and Ray Donovan has consistently delivered for those wanting a brooding anti-hero in the style of Tony Soprano. And while writing something as clever, compelling and downright entertaining as The Sopranos is no easy task, Ray Donovan isn't too far off, showing the shady side of a Hollywood fixer for whom business and family life is never easy. You can enjoy the complete series in Ultra HD on Sky Q.

Kidding

Have you ever wondered if children's TV presenters are really that chirpy all the time? Perhaps Jim Carrey has too. Carrey is the kids' TV host who struggles to deal with daily life despite maintaining his upbeat exterior when it comes to the day job. Strong reviews, and a UHD picture, make this a worthy addition to our round-up.

Stan Lee's Lucky Man

The world lost a great talent when Stan Lee passed away. Best known for his Marvel superheroes, he also worked with Sky on this excellent British drama. James Nesbitt stars as Murder Squad detective Harry Clayton, who's been given the power to control luck. Hence the title. There are three seasons in 4K to binge on Sky.

The Affair

This American drama stars two English actors in the leading roles - Dominic West and Ruth Wilson - and manages to put a fresh spin on seemingly familiar tales of love and lust. The over-arching story is told from each protagonist's perspective, letting the viewer decide who and what to believe as the story unravels. It's well-paced and well-acted, and does just enough each episode to keep you intrigued without giving the game away. There are now five seasons in UHD on Sky Q.

Patrick Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch is the titular star of this five-part series based on the novels by Edward St. Aubyn. The series charts Melrose's journey from a traumatic childhood in the South of France, through substance abuse in his twenties in New York and, ultimately, on the road to recovery back home in England.

Sick Note

Nick Frost, Rupert Grint and Lindsay Lohan? It's got to be worth a look. This Sky comedy sees Grint playing a down-on-his-luck couch potato whose outlook only changes for the better when he's diagnosed with cancer, and he gets to enjoy the resultant rallying from friends and work colleagues. The twist? He's been wrongly diagnosed and doesn't have cancer at all. There are two seasons to enjoy in 4K on Sky.

The Godfather

If you haven't seen this epic trilogy yet, you really should. You can watch the complete Godfather trilogy on Sky right now, though only The Godfather and The Godfather Part II are available in 4K. As it happens, the quality is befitting of the films, with only the last film letting the side down somewhat. But it was a high bar - the first two form arguably the greatest pairing in cinema history. Three years of meticulous 4K restoration ensures a pretty solid picture considering the original was released back in 1972.

