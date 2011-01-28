Trending

Epson EH-TW3600 review

As an entry level projector, we can't recommend Epson's extremely capable '3600 enough. You'd need to spend a lot more to get better than this Tested at £1300.00

By

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

You’d have to spend a fair chunk more to get better, making this a fine entry-level projector recommendation

For

  • Affordable
  • easy to install
  • good detail, balanced colours, solid black levels

Against

  • Touch of noise at times

This is a first look at Epson's new £1300 EH-TW3600 model – the replacement for the fine '3500.

So what does your £1300 get you? Well, this is a 1920 x 1080 resolution projector, more than happy to receive a Full HD signal.

It's decently connected, too: two HDMI inputs, plus component, S-Video and PC inputs should serve you well enough. It's easy to install, too, using the zoom and focus on the lens, plus position controls on the top of the machine.

This is a 3LCD machine, so it uses three LCD panels through which the primary colours are directed.

A claimed contrast ratio of 50,000:1, a brightness rating of 2000 lumens and a fairly quiet 28db noise level complete the specifications.

A fine performer for the money
Projecting the Blu-ray of Inception, it's clear that the Epson is very capable. The colour palette is balanced, offering true, natural colours while also making the most of brighter, more dynamic hues.

Black levels are impressive, too, the 3600 digging out detail from darker scenes in which is renders deep, solid black levels faithfully.

Skin tones are natural but with enough colour and life, while the overall level of insight and subtlety is commendable for a projector at this sort of money.

Jump up to the £2k mark and you'll lose a little noise and gain a little more grip with fast motion, but for this money, there's not much to mark this Epson down.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.epson.co.uk
Brand NameEpson
Product TypeLCD Projector
ManufacturerEpson Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberEH-TW3600
Product NameEpson EH-TW3600
Product ModelEH-TW3600

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • EH-TW3600 LCD Projector
  • Power Cable 3m
  • Remote Control with Batteries
  • User's Manual Set

Projection Lens

Optical Zoom2.1x
Maximum Diagonal Image Size7.62 m (300")

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes

Image

Native Aspect Ratio16:9
Native Resolution1920 x 1080
Standard Mode Brightness2000 lm
Graphic ModeFull HD
Contrast Ratio50,000:1

Lamp

Normal Mode Lamp Life4000 Hour
Lamp Power200 W
Lamp TypeUHE
Economy Mode Lamp Life5000 Hour

Physical Characteristics

Width449.6 mm
Depth360.7 mm
Weight Approximate7.30 kg
Height137.2 mm
Dimensions137.2 mm (H): 449.6 mm (W): 360.7 mm (D)

Power Description

Operating Power Consumption272 W

Video

Video Signal StandardHDTV
Output Scan Format1080p

Technical Information

Projection MethodFront

Warranty

Limited Warranty2 Year