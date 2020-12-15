The best iPhone 12 deals 2020: the cheapest prices for Apple's excellent smartphone

The iPhone 12 is Apple's newest iPhone. It's bigger than the iPhone 12 mini, and more affordable than the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. For many, it will be the best iPhone in Apple's current line-up.

But it's not cheap. iPhones rarely are, especially when they're as new and powerful as this. Thankfully, we've scoured the web sniffing out deals, and there are some great value offers out there...

There's plenty new about the iPhone 12: a new design, new screen, new processor, and, for the first time, 5G. But it's also lost a couple of things from its box – namely a charger and pair of EarPods – and is pricier, to boot.

Despite this, it's another win for Apple. It looks and feels reassuringly premium, the OLED screen is a big step up on the iPhone 11's LCD panel, and it's more durable. The A14 Bionic chip keeps things moving admirably, and it takes better snaps in low light.

iPhone 12 64GB | Unlimited everything | £99 upfront | £37pm

Mobile Phones Direct has a great deal on the iPhone 12, courtesy of mobile network Three. A fairly substantial £99 upfront, followed by £37 a month gets you unlimited calls, texts and data, so you can use it as much as you like without incurring any more costs. Go nuts.View Deal

iPhone 12 64GB | 100GB data | £49 upfront | £44pm

Affordable Mobiles brings you a cracking EE deal on the iPhone 12: 100GB of data, plus unlimited calls and texts for £44 a month. You will have to pay £49 upfront, but that's small fry in the grand scheme of things.View Deal

iPhone 12 64GB | 60GB data | £279 upfront | £30pm

Want low monthly bills? We don't blame you. If you can find £279 upfront, Mobile Phones Direct will charge you just £30 a month on O2. That gets you 60GB data a month (double the usual 30GB), plus unlimited calls and texts. Bargain.View Deal

Apple has got into the habit of producing some of the best-sounding smartphones on the market and the iPhone 12 picks up where the iPhone 11 left off. It’s a case of more of the same with the smartphone delivering enthusiasm and musicality in spades. The iPhone works well across multiple genres and keeps you entertained right to the last second of every track.

Dolby Atmos and Apple’s own spatial audio processing are available to enjoy through the AirPods Pro and the recently announced AirPods Max.

Despite its higher price, the iPhone 12 is the best handset in a very strong iPhone line-up. A highly tempting and typically Apple package. And these deals make it more tempting than ever.

