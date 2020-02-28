The best 4K OLED TV deals

So, you've decided it's time to buy a new TV, and you've decided it has to be an OLED. Good choice! But which OLED should you buy and how can you be sure you're getting a great deal? Easy: you keep reading this very page.

There are some great OLED TV deals around right now, with some of the best OLED TVs we've tested over the last 12 months or so currently cheaper than ever before.

And it really is a good time to buy an OLED TV. Many 2020 models have now been announced and manufacturers and retailers are desperate to shift the last remaining 2019 sets to make way for their arrival in the next few months. That spells d-i-s-c-o-u-n-t-s. There are even some very persistent 2018 TVs available at even lower prices.

We've rounded-up not only the cheapest prices on some of our favourite OLED TVs, but also the pick of the other fantastic OLED TV deals the internet has to offer. If you're looking to buy an OLED TV, you've come to the right place.

55 inch OLED TV deals

LG OLED55C9PLA OLED TV for £2499 £1299 at Amazon

Launched in 2019, LG's C9 OLED is better than 2018's C8 in almost every way, making it comfortably the better buy if you can stretch to it. Doing so is now a lot easier than it was, too, as the price is now significantly lower than it was at launch.View Deal

LG OLED55E9PLA 4K OLED TV £2799 £1799 at Sevenoaks

The LG E9 isn't currently as discounted as it has been, but it is £1000 more affordable than it was at launch. Ultimately, we think buying a C9 and a soundbar is the best option, but if you want great picture and upgraded sound in one chassis, the E9 is a good bet.View Deal

LG OLED55B9PLA 4K OLED TV £1999 £1099 at Richer Sounds

While the C9 and E9 above are identical in terms of picture performance, the B9 has a less advanced processor so won't look quite as ravishing. It is usefully cheaper, though, and looks very good at this price.View Deal

LG OLED55C8PLA 55in OLED TV £2999 £1149 at Amazon

The predecessor to the C9 was an Award-winner in its own right and is still a very good TV now. Right now, the C9 is only a bit more expensive so is the better option, but keep an eye on prices and if the C8 drops in price again before it ceases to exist, grab one.View Deal

LG OLED55E8PLA 55in OLED TV £3500 £1195 at Crampton & Moore

Picture-wise, this is the same TV as the C8, above, but it boasts fancier styling and a significantly upgraded audio performance. Despite that, it's currently the cheaper of the two to buy, thanks to some heavy discounting. A great option at this price.View Deal

Panasonic TX-55GZ950B OLED TV £1799 £1199 (with voucher code) at PRC Direct

Panasonic's 2019 OLED isn't quite as good as the C9 above in terms of picture performance, but it's close - and it does sound better. It's also shed over £500 from its price since we tested it, and PRC Direct will give you an extra £100 if you enter the voucher code found on the product page.View Deal

Sony KD-55AG9 4K OLED TV £2800 £2000 at Currys

This 2019 Sony flagship TV "doesn’t quite meet the expectations set by its price tag, but... is still a very good TV, particularly in terms of sound quality". That's what we said of the 65in version. This 55-inch version is now £800 more affordable than it was.View Deal

Sony KD-55AG8 55-inch OLED TV £2300 £1399 at John Lewis

If you're after a Sony OLED but can't stretch to the AG9 Master Series model, the AG8 could be the TV for you. It gets the X1 Extreme chip rather than the X1 Ultimate of the AG9, and that means it misses out on some of the most advanced picture processing features, but the core experience shouldn't be vastly different. It launched at £2300 so looks like good value with this discount.View Deal

65 inch OLED TV deals

LG OLED65C9PLA 65in 2019 OLED TV £3299 £1999 at Amazon

This 2019 LG OLED has fallen in price a lot since launch - the overall discount is currently sitting at £1300. It's an awesome TV - a surprisingly big improvement on last year's model - and well worth the original asking price, let alone the new one.View Deal

Sony KD-65AG9 65in OLED TV for £3999 £2799 at PRC Direct

Sony's 2019 Master Series OLED majors on picture authenticity and has one of the best sound solutions of any current TV - hidden actuators vibrate the whole screen to make an excellent sound that matches the on-screen action perfectly. It's a pricey TV compared to many above, but this discount makes it £1200 cheaper than the original asking price.View Deal

Sony KD-65AF9 £3999 £2499 at Richer Sounds

The Sony AF9 is a great television in so many ways, including being one of the best-sounding TVs we’ve tested. Excellent OLED black levels, class-leading motion processing and superb detail. And you can now save a whopping £1500.View Deal

LG OLED65W9PLA 'Wallpaper' OLED TV £5999 £3499 at John Lewis

Near the top of LG's 2019 range is the so-called 'Wallpaper' model, which consists of a ridiculously thin and flexible OLED sheet that you affix to your wall and a separate soundbar that contains the speakers and TV processing gubbins. It's a very pricey option, but currently a massive £2500 less so than at launch.View Deal

77 inch OLED TV deals