Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2021: iPads, Fire tablets, Android

Whether you fancy a discount iPad, a cheap Fire HD or low-cost Galaxy Tab, you'll find today's best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals neatly arranged below. All you need do is choose the one that suits your budget!

Prime Day is under way for another year (and running until the end of Tuesday) so we'll be keeping a close eye on the shopping behemoth to spot any price drops on tablets and updating this page as we see them.

The best tablets are multi-skilled marvels. Whether you're after an entertainment hub, productivity powerhouse, portable music streamer or ebook reader, most tablets do all this and more.

They tend to be a lot more portable than laptops, too, making them more convenient to use around the home and when travelling. Prefer to clack away on physical keys? There's plenty of wireless keyboard accessories to choose from.

Best Prime Day iPad deals

Apple iPad Air 4 64GB wi-fi + cellular £709 £589 at Amazon (save £120)

It's unusual to see a big discount on a 2020 iPad Air so this Amazon deal is a bit of a unicorn. It gets you over £100 off plus free delivery (if you're a Prime member). Stock is low, so don't delay.View Deal

Apple iPad Mini £399 £369 at Amazon (save £30)

Head over to Amazon and you can bag a seriously good £40 off the excellent iPad Mini with 7.9-inch Retina display. And of course, this new model comes with a Apple TV+ free for a year. Bargain.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (2020) 512GB £1069 £836 at Amazon (save £233)

Here's one of the best tablet deals we've seen all year, on the 11in 2020 iPad Pro. Apple might have unveiled its successor but the 2020 Pro still boasts Apple's insanely-fast A12Z Bionic processor and a superb Liquid Retina display. A killer deal.View Deal

Best Amazon Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 8 £89.99 £39.99 at Amazon (save £50)

A seriously low price for a feature-packed Fire HD tablet. It's built for entertainment rather than work, but this deal gets you a decent 8in display, 10 hour battery life and Alexa voice control. Our advice? Grab one while you can. View Deal

Prime Day bargain All-new Fire HD 10 (32GB) £149.99 £79.99 at Amazon (save £70)

A big Prime Day deal! The 2021 Fire HD 10 is said to offer a 10-inch display that's "10 percent brighter" than the 2019 model. It's also go more RAM. There's also a pricer 'Plus' version, billed as Amazon's "most powerful tablet ever". Two good options for those on a budget.View Deal

Fire HD 8 + Blink Mini video camera £95 at Amazon

Here's a great bundle deal that includes the feature-packed, 8-inch Fire HD tablet plus a Blink Mini 1080p wireless security camera. When you're not watching your favourite movies and TVs, you can check the feed from your security cam.View Deal

Fire HD 7 16GB £49 at Amazon

The 2019 version of Amazon's cheapest tablet boasts more power and more storage than the old model. You get a 7in screen and, thanks to Alexa, you can use your voice to play videos.View Deal

Best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 32GB £189 £99 at Amazon (save £90)

On a tight budget still? This deal gets you a big discount on Samsung's family-friendly budget tablet with 8in display and 32GB of storage. This model isn't the newest, so grab the discount while before stock runs dry.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ wi-fi 128GB £799 £679 at Amazon (save £120)

The S7+ is Samsung's latest challenger to the iPad Pro. It features a gorgeous 11in LED screen, Dolby Atmos speakers and a redesigned S Pen stylus for scribbling away. A solid discount on a top-tier tablet.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Angora Blue) £399 £329 at Amazon (save £70)

Amazon has also knocked £70 off the 2019 Tab S6 Lite, which sports a 10.4in display, Dolby Atmos and four AKG-tuned internal speakers. Unlike its rival, the iPad, this tablet also comes with a stylus pen in the box.View Deal

Best Microsoft Surface deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 128GB £899 £599 at Amazon (save £300)

This is one of the biggest and best tablet deals around. It gets you a big chunk off this multi-tasking marvel, which boasts a 12.3in PixelSense display with facial recognition. We typically see the best deals on the Pro 7 but this is a Prime Day bargain.View Deal