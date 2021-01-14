The PS5 has landed, which means some fantastic deals on the PS4 and PS4 Pro, though stock is currently extremely scarce. We've been scouring the web for deals and discounts.

Word is, Sony is stopping production of the PS4. There's been no official announcement from Sony yet, but one eagle-eyed Twitter user spotted a Japanese shop claiming certain models were no longer being produced. Supply has been scarce for a few months now, and expect pickings to get slimmer still.

Of what is available, PS4 bundles – the console plus some games or an extra controller – should offer the best value for money. Whether you're a fan of FIFA 21, Spider-Man or The Last of Us, chances are there's a cut-price PS4 bundle featuring your favourite games.

Now, let's get down to business. Here are the best PS4 deals, discounts and bargains available right now.

Best PS4 deals 2021

Sony's best-selling games console offers HDR support and a vast catalogue of titles including FIFA 21 and Spider-Man. Gaming might be its strong suit, but it also offers neat integration of catch-up TV and endless entertainment via a plethora of apps for various streaming services.

Sony PS4 500GB with game of your choice £250 at Argos

Argos will let you pick the game to go with your console. Options include Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition, Death Stranding, The Last of Us Part II and God of War.View Deal

Best PS4 Pro deals 2021

Sony's beefier last-gen console, the PS4 Pro, offers 4K HDR gaming and 4K content when streaming from Netflix and YouTube. It leverages Sony's epic catalogue of games to great effect, so you'll be spoilt for choice when it comes to titles.

Check out these PS4 Pro deals.

