The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles – September 2020

If you're looking for some extra entertainment at home, and perhaps even on the move, then a games console is a fine choice. And thanks to the affordable Nintendo Switch, a new console doesn't have to cost the earth. We've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch deals and Switch Lite deals so you can get gaming at the best price possible.

So why should you choose the Nintendo Switch? Because it's a unique console. While the various iterations of PS4 and Xbox One concentrate on raw power and a purely housebound experience, the Switch stays true to Nintendo's ethos and goes for pure fun.

As well as top tier games in the iconic Mario and Zelda series, the Nintendo Switch has an extra trick up its sleeve - it doubles as a portable games console. Slot the tablet-sized screen into the controller, and you can game on the go.

The Nintendo Switch doesn't output in 4K, and it can't run Blu-rays or DVDs. But this is a games console, pure and simple, rather than the heart of your home entertainment system.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a cheaper version of the Switch and purely for gaming on the go. The Lite can't be used to play games on your TV, nor does it come with a dock. The Switch Lite screen measures 5.5in compared to 6.2in on the Switch. Both consoles output 720p HD resolution.

Now you know what you want, let's take a look at the best Nintendo Switch deals around...

Best Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite deals

Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey) £199 at Argos

The Switch Lite is is out of stock at many major online retailers but, at the time of writing, Argos appears to have a number of units. They're under £200 each – a bit of bargain given the demand. You can also add the excellent Paper Mario game for just £30 extra.View Deal

Nintendo Switch (Grey) with 6 months of free Spotify Premium £280 at Currys

This deal includes a host of extras. You get a Switch, two wireless Joy-Con controllers and 6 months of Spotify Premium. Plus, you can get £100 cashback when you buy a Switch and Virgin Media superfast broadband together.View Deal

Best Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite bundle deals

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe £319 at Very

This bundle's already going like hot cakes, so you'll need to be quick to get one. It gets you the very latest version of the Nintendo Switch console, plus two controllers and the smash-hit racing gaming, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.View Deal

Nintendo Switch with Super Mario Party and Mario & Sonic £369 at Game

Missing the Olympics? This Switch console comes bundled with two cracking family favourites: Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and Super Mario Party. Given that premium Switch titles cost £50+ each, this package equates to a hefty saving.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite with Mario Kart 8 £239 Deluxe at Currys

Here's is one of the most affordable handheld gaming bundles around – a Nintendo Switch Lite with the must-have game, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Play with up to 40 characters across 48 courses as you battle for victory in over 10 cups. An all-time classic.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite with Legend of Zelda £239 at Currys

Indulge your nostalgia gland with this modern remaster of the classic Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. You can pick it up for the same price as the Mario Kart bundle above, so the choice is yours.View Deal

