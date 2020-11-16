The best Bose SoundSport Free Black Friday deals

It feels like only yesterday that true wireless earbuds were considered bleeding-edge tech. But now they've well and truly arrived – as is evident from the emergence of sub-genres within the category. There are now budget pairs, high-end variants, and sporty models like the Bose SoundSport Free.

Bose's first sporty true wireless earbuds are among the best that runners and gym bunnies could want. And as you can see, there's some serious money off their £180 ($199) retail price. Expect that to continue, with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales fast approaching.

See the best Black Friday headphones deals

The SoundSport Free aren't Bose's latest sporty true wireless buds – that'd be the 2020-released Bose Sport Earbuds – but they're considerably cheaper for that and have plenty of attractive features.

They are sweat- and water-resistant, for one, making them ideal for running in the rain or working up a sweat in other ways. They're comfortable to wear, too, and – crucially for a sports pair – they stay in place when you're exercising.

Battery life is respectable: five hours from the buds and an extra 10 hours from the carry case will see most people through more than a week's worth of workouts.

The on-bud controls are more extensive than some rivals, and the Bose companion app is also very useful – above other functions they help you wirelessly pair your buds to your phone, and find them should they be misplaced or lost.

There's no noise-cancelling tech onboard, mind, although you might actually welcome that if you don't want to be completely cut off from your surroundings while running. And sound-wise, we have very few complaints. These buds are bold but balanced, with a rich and weighty bass – just what you need when to power through that gruelling fifth mile. Their presentation is solid and unwavering and works well across a range of musical genres.

Great sounding and feature packed, they are excellent true wireless earbuds at their now discounted price. Give them the gold medal!

MORE:

Don't need a sporty pair per sae? Check out the best Sony WF-1000XM3 deals

Here's our full Bose SoundSport Free review

Find out how to choose the right pair of headphones