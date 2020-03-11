Best speakers 2020: budget to premium stereo speakers

Best Speakers Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best speakers you can buy in 2020.

The best possible stereo sound still comes from a good old pair of stereo speakers – no matter how good one-box wireless speakers might have become. And if you want great sound, you need great speakers. Luckily, we have just the list for you.

Whether you're on a small budget or ready to spend some serious cash, there are a pair of stereo speakers here for you. We have both floorstanding and bookshelf speakers to recommend, as well as desktop, active and wireless stereo speakers.

So whether you're looking for your first pair of speakers as you build a music system, upgrading from some old budget speakers or going for broke with the best speakers your system, room and budget can accommodate, we're here to help. Read on for our round-up of the best speakers on the market in 2020.

How we choose our best speakers

Here at What Hi-Fi? we review hundreds of products every year, including no small amount of speakers of all shapes, sizes and types. So how do we come to our review verdicts? And why can you trust them?

The What Hi-Fi? team has more than 100 years experience of reviewing, testing and writing about consumer electronics. We have state-of-the-art testing facilities in London and Bath, where our team of expert reviewers do all our in-house testing. This gives us complete control over the testing process, ensuring consistency. We always ensure we spend plenty of time with the speakers, trying them with different electronics, in different positions and with different music.

All products are tested in comparison with rival products in the same category, and all review verdicts are agreed upon by the team as a whole rather than a single reviewer, helping to ensure consistency and avoid individual subjectivity.

From all of our reviews, we choose the top products to feature in our Best Buys, such as this one. That's why if you take the plunge and buy one of the products recommended below, or on any other Best Buy page, you can rest assured you're getting a What Hi-Fi?-approved product.

1. Elac Debut B5.2 Arguably the most capable budget standmounters we’ve heard. SPECIFICATIONS Speaker terminals: Single | Mid/bass driver: 5.25cm | Tweeter: 25mm | Sensitivity: 86dB/W/m | Dimensions: 34 x 18 x 23cm (HxWxD) | Reasons to Buy Detailed and organised sound Solid build Unfussy nature Reasons to Avoid Tough competition Today's Best Deals AU $324.63 View at Amazon

Elac's affordable standmounters are brilliant performers for the money. Solid and unfussy about placement, the Debut B5.2s have the dynamic expression, detail and tonal sophistication to handle anything you throw at them – not to mention enough stretch in their abilities to improve even further when hooked up to a high-end system.

The revised 5.25cm mid/bass unit uses a new blend of aramid fibres for the cone, combined with a different shape to improve stiffness and damping, while the tweeter claims a top-end response of 35kHz, adding plenty of sparkle to proceedings.

Tonally, they don’t have the luscious midrange warmth of the comparable Dalis (below), but they’re admirably balanced and capable of making the best of any recording – even those of poor quality.

Elac has been in the speaker business since the 1980s and has made many fine products in that time. It’s fair to say that these new Debut B5.2 speakers should be considered one of the company’s finest efforts. For this sort of money, they're exceptional.

Read the full review: Elac Debut B5.2

2. B&W 606 The famous B&W 600 Series is back with a bang. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 88 dB/w/m | Driver: Continuum 16.5cm mid/bass, 25mm tweeter | Impedance: 8ohms | Max power handling: 120W | Speaker terminals: bi-wire | Dimensions: 34.5 x 19 x 34cm (HXWxD) Reasons to Buy Smart, stylish design Brilliantly balanced sound Dynamic and detailed Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note Today's Best Deals AU $1,149 View at Todd's Hi Fi

The B&W 606 bookshelf speakers feature a typically smart design, come in the perfect medium-sized speaker form, and ultimately deliver an exciting, engaging and perfectly-poised sound.

Building on the all-conquering B&W 685 S2s, the five-star 606s are set to be an even bigger hit. Like other speakers in the esteemed company's 600 range, these use B&W’s Continuum cone technology, as seen on the company’s more expensive models. Since this is the cheapest range on which the material appears, the 606s are something of a bargain.

Around the back of the speaker, you’ll see B&W’s Flowport vent and a pair of twin banana plugs for bi-wiring. We found build quality to be excellent throughout, as reflected in the premium price.

A great size and price for anyone with more than a passing interest in music, the 606s will breathe new life into cherished recordings. Their faultless timing, excellent insight and stirring dynamics deliver an upbeat, energetic punchy and punchy performance.

If your budget allows it, the 606s will reward with class-leading levels of detail.

Read the full review: B&W 606

3. Fyne Audio F302 Fyne Audio has done a sterling job with these mouth-watering floorstanders. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 90dB/w/m | Impedance: 8ohms | Type: Two-way, rear ported | Max power handling: 120W | Mid/bass driver: 15cm | Tweeter: 25mm | Dimensions: 93 x 19 x 27cm (HXWXD) Reasons to Buy Full-bodied, entertaining sound Fantastic timing and dynamic range Plenty of low-end presence Reasons to Avoid Need some care in system-matching Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Although in its infancy as a brand, Fyne’s seven-strong management team represents a kind of supergroup of industry minds. It has more than 200 years of experience - and delivers results that total the sum of its parts, if the first of its loudspeakers to arrive in our test rooms are anything to go by.

It’s rare to find a pair of sub-£500 floorstanders able to compete in every respect with the wealth of quality standmount speakers available at the same price, but the F302s manage to tick all the boxes and more.

Superb all-rounders, they feature a two-way, rear-ported design that houses a 25mm polyester dome tweeter and 15cm multi-fibre mid/bass driver in each cabinets. Build quality is impressive for the money, with a choice of understated wood-effect finishes – described by Fyne as 'superior vinyl'.

Overall, the company has done a sterling job of balancing sound quality with affordability. If you want a pair of floorstanders that won't break the bank, look no further.

Read the full review: Fyne Audio F302

4. Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2 Fantastic desktop speakers blessed with a gorgeous design and superb audio. SPECIFICATIONS aptX Bluetooth: Yes | Inputs: Optical, line in | Output: Subwoofer | Dimensions: 17 × 13 × 13.5cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Stunningly musical sound Subtle dynamics Stylish, compact design Reasons to Avoid No USB input Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

We loved the first Ruark Audio MR1 wireless desktop speakers when they emerged in 2013. The retro looks, the intuitive design, the superb Bluetooth sound – it was a winning combination that earned two successive What Hi-Fi? Awards.

For a while the MR1s were toppled from their perch by the gorgeous KEF Eggs. But it was only a matter of time before Ruark Audio unveiled the MR1 Mk2. And sure enough, Ruark Audio is back with a vengeance, having regained its crown for the last couple of years.

These compact bookshelf speakers are packed with features and hugely versatile. Bluetooth apt-X active allows you to stream music to the speakers in CD-like sound quality, an optical inpt means they're easily connected to a TV. Prefer analogue? You can always use the AUX input to partner them with a turntable or plug in some headphones.

The step up in performance in impressive, and the Ruark MR1 Mk2s manage to be even more appealing than their predecessors. Quite simply, these are superb speakers if you're short of space.

Read the full review: Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2

(Image credit: Future)

5. Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 A mature and understated pair of speakers SPECIFICATIONS Speaker terminals: Single | Mid/bass driver: 16.5cm | Tweeter: 2.5cm | Sensitivity: 87dB/W/m | Dimensions: 37.4 x 19.5 x 26.8cm (HWD) | Reasons to Buy Hugely transparent Don’t force their own character Rhythmic and dynamic Reasons to Avoid Unforgiving of poor sources Today's Best Deals AU $510.60 View at Amazon

Having given these speakers’ smaller siblings a What Hi-Fi? Award at the end of 2019 (you'll see those at the top of the page), we were eager to hear the bigger brothers. And we weren't disappointed.

There's a larger driver here, as well as some changes to the tweeter design and port placement. Inside the cabinet has been further braced for a more rigid structure - reduced resonance and distortion is the aim. They do feel solid as a result, though the style remains simple.

While their looks are understated, and even sonically they refuse to beg for your affection, the Elac B6.2s are mature, transparent performers that confidently outline just what the rest of your system is doing. It is hi-fi mentality at a price that only just nudges into the midrange.

We’re big fans of this new Debut series. The B6.2 speakers take what we loved about their Award-winning siblings and build on it with an even fuller-bodied and more mature presentation.

Read the full review: Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2

6. Dali Spektor 2 An excellent pair of entry-level speakers. SPECIFICATIONS Impedance: 6ohms | Sensitivity: 85dB/w/m | Speaker terminals: Single wire | Dimensions: 29 x 17 x 24cm (HxWcD) | Tweeter: 25mm soft dome | Woofer: 13cm wood fibre Reasons to Buy Agile, articulate and expressive sound Good detail resolution Unfussy nature Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note Today's Best Deals AU $1,628.89 View at Amazon

On paper, there’s little to differentiate Dali’s new Spektor 2s from any of their main rivals: the speakers stick to the classic budget standmounter formula like Superglue sticks to fingers. They offer everything we would expect from a typical £200/$200 box here, from two-way driver configuration and ported bass tuning right the way through to the 25mm dome tweeter and 13cm mid/bass driver.

But these Dalis are much more than simply the sum of their parts: they ooze sophistication and offer a degree of entertainment that even their most talented rivals struggle to match. Powerful vocals are delivered with nuance and passion, grabbing the listener's attention, and dynamics are handled with subtlety and class. They're particularly composed at high volume, too, which is always an encouraging sign.

Mission and Q Acoustics offer similarly-good options, and both have their relative strengths and flaws. But if Spektor 2s match your budget, these affordable standmounters deserve an audition.

Read the full review: Dali Spektor 2

(Image credit: Wharfedale)

7. Wharfedale Evo 4.4 Wharfedale shows it can mix with the best premium speakers SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 90 dB/w/m | Driver: 3-way bass reflex, AMT tweeter, Kevlar bass drivers | Impedance: 4ohms | Max power handling: 200W | Speaker terminals: single | Dimensions: 105.9 x 25.7 x 35.6cm (hwd) Reasons to Buy Natural, easy-going presentation Excitement and rhythmic drive Fine build and finish Reasons to Avoid Need a large room to shine Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

These are the biggest and priciest offerings in the Wharfedale's Evo range and are packed full of so much technology that we had to double-check the price. The Air Motion Transformer tweeter is normally reserved for much more expensive speakers, while the dome midrange and twin Kevlar bass drivers also set these floorstanders apart from the crowd.

It won’t come as a surprise that these relatively big speakers produce a large-scale sound with plenty of authority that's capable of going nice and loud. But they also deliver transparency and subtlety, helping to ensure a natural, easy-going presentation.

There are three finish options – black, white and walnut. Build quality is good for the price, and the elegant curves of the cabinet add a touch of class. Some clever bracing and damping minimise resonance.

Rivals such as the excellent Fyne Audio F501s might sound a little more exciting, but over a longer listen the Evo 4.4’s easier-going presentation is more natural and convincing. A superb pair of premium floorstanders that get better with every listen.

Read the full review: Wharfedale Evo 4.4

8. Dali Oberon 5 Superb Award-winning floorstanders, right up there with the best. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 88 dB/w/wm | Impedance: 6ohms | Biwire: No | Max power handling: 150W | Dimensions: 83 x 16 x 28cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Entertaining and informative Expressive dynamics Unfussy nature Reasons to Avoid Tough competition Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

For much of the last decade our default choice for the best sub-thousand pound floorstander was a Q Acoustics model, which in the company’s current range, is the 3050i speakers. But no more.

In the Oberon 5, Dali has delivered a brilliant alternative, one that is an even better buy – despite a £50 price premium and substantial size deficit.

There are no magic ingredients here, no bleeding-edge technology to explain the Oberon 5s’ talented performance – just skilful engineering and steady refinements over the course of many years. Standing a mere 83cm high, they manage to sound notably larger than they are, offering a great sense of fun, dynamic subtlety and rhythmic precision.

These well-constructed speakers are brilliantly musical and will fit into most rooms with ease.If you have a large room, the Q Acoustics 3050is would be worth auditioning, but in most other circumstances the Dalis’ greater sense of fun gets our vote. You won't be disappointed.

Read the full review: Dali Oberon 5

9. Revel Concerta2 MI6 The best speakers we’ve heard for under a grand. SPECIFICATIONS Tweeter: 25mm | Mid/bass driver: 16.5cm | Impedance: 6ohms | Sensitivity: 86dB/w/m | Dimensions: 37 x 22 x 27cm (HXWXD) Reasons to Buy Strong dynamics, authoritative bass Excellent integration Rhythmic and punchy Reasons to Avoid Need care in partnering Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

We’re surprised that a brand like Revel hasn’t made a bigger impact on the UK speaker market. All the ingredients for success seem to be in place; the products are well made, solidly engineered and, in our experience, tend to sound good.

The results speak for themselves: the M16s are a bundle of fun. Sure, they may not be the most refined choice around, but they entertain in a way few price rivals can match.

Spec is standard fare for the price, with a 25mm dome tweeter and a ported 16cm mid/bass drive in each box. The speakers are single-wired, but the upside is you can concentrate on a single pair of good quality speaker cables rather than splitting your money between two cheaper alternatives.

Fire them up and it's clear that Revel's engineers have worked hard to optimise those fairly unremarkable ingredients. Sound is expansive and enthusiastic, refusing to doesn't harden at high volumes. There's no lack of authority and presentation, either.

They may not be the most refined speakers, but if you want large-scale dynamics, you came to the right place. In that sense, these speakers can stand toe-to-toe with the best sub-thousand pound standmounters.

Read the full review: Revel Concerta2 MI6

(Image credit: Dali)

10. Dali Rubicon 2 C A fine pair of active standmount speakers SPECIFICATIONS Tweeter: 29mm | Mid/bass driver: 16.5cm | Dimensions:** 35 x 20 x 34cm (HXWXD) Reasons to Buy Transparent and well-integrated Welcomes most sources Simple set-up and operation Reasons to Avoid No phono input Sound Hub doesn’t match speakers Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Essentially, the Rubicon 2 Cs are an amalgamation of Dali’s five-star Rubicon 2 passive speakers (they borrow the drivers and cabinet construction) and the 2018 Callisto active speakers, from which they take the company’s capable Class D amplifier technology as well as the third box in the set-up, the Dali Sound Hub.

The Sound Hub is essentially the brains of the system – a streaming preamp that connects to the speakers wirelessly. There are two opticals and a coaxial feeding a Burr Brown PCM1796 DAC, a pair of stereo RCAs, a 3.5mm socket and aptX HD Bluetooth. It also supports the BluOS streaming platform, which supports the likes of Spotify, Tidal and Qobuz, and will connect to other BluOS wireless multi-room devices (such as Bluesound).

Sonically, the Rubicon 2 Cs’ presentation is wonderfully cohesive across the frequencies: highs, lows and mids are distinctly defined, yet never stray from their seemingly effortless coordination with one another. Such seamless integration is complemented by a pleasing tonal balance that’s solid through the midrange and bass and crisp up top. Vocal delivery is a speciality of the Dalis thanks to the sheer warmth and clarity offered.

Turning a great pair of passive speakers into a great active wireless system is no easy feat but Dali has done a fine job of it here.

Read the full review: Dali Rubicon 2 C

(Image credit: Triangle)

11. Triangle Borea BR03 A new contender for best in class SPECIFICATIONS Tweeter: 25mm | Mid/bass driver: 16cm | Impedance: 4.2ohms | Sensitivity: 90dB/w/m | Dimensions: 31.4 x 20.6 x 38cm Reasons to Buy Sophisticated, detailed sound Impressive sense of scale High-quality, agile bass Reasons to Avoid Aesthetic won’t be for everyone Slight peakiness to treble Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

French audio brand Triangle has come up trumps with the Borea BR03s. These sophisticated standmounters deliver a huge sense of scale, much larger than rivals such as the formidable B&W 607s, and boast impressive separation to boot.

There’s detail and insight across the frequency range and, given their size, the quantity of bass is perfectly acceptable. Even better, where previous Triangle speakers may have sounded hard or bright, these are perfectly balanced.

The BR03s are the largest of two pairs of standmounters in the Borea range and boast a distinctive design that's finished to a decent standard. They stand 31cm tall and feature a 25mm silk dome tweeter sat above a 16cm midrange/bass paper driver. Single-wiring is the order of the day, with a neat pair of terminals for 4mm banana plugs on the rear of each cabinet

Overall, the Borea BR03 are savvy musical performers with a great sense of scale and an even greater appetite for presenting music in a transparent and mature manner. Well worthy of your consideration.

Read the full review: Triangle Borea BR03

12. Acoustic Energy AE1 Active Able to outperform any number of systems comprising separates at similar money. SPECIFICATIONS Power: 2 x 50W | Tweeter: 27mm | Mid/bass driver: 12.5cm | Sensitivity: 104dB | Dimensions: 30 x 18.5 x 25cm (HxWxD) | Inputs: RCA & balanced XLR Reasons to Buy Clear, balanced and detailed Rhythmically exciting Impressive dynamic range Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

It’s difficult to think of an amplifier/passive speakers combo that could better these Acoustic Energy active speakers for the money – they do everything with a flourish.

And that's not only by the standards of directly competing active speaker alternatives, but also by what we've been able to achieve in any price-comparable amp/speakers combination.

Each drive unit is driven by a dedicated 50W class A/B power amplifier module, while dials at the back of each cabinet allow for treble adjustment and bass cut up or down by 2dB.

Unlike the Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2s (above), there's no built-in Bluetooth. If you want to stream music to them wirelessly, you'll need to attach a separate module – such as a pre-amp or streamer with wireless capability – post-purchase.

It’s rare to find a pair of active speakers at this price that leave us struggling to come up with alternative separates that can match their talents. You owe it to yourself to track down a pair to discover that for yourself.

Read the full review: Acoustic Energy AE1 Active

(Image credit: ProAc)

13. ProAc Response D2R As insightful and entertaining as any speakers at this level SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 88.5 dB/w/m | Impedance: 8ohms | Biwire: Yes | Dimensions: 43 x 20.3 x 26cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Responsive and expressive Taut, powerful bass Impressively transparent Great build and finish Reasons to Avoid Set-up needs care Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

We reviewed the original ProAc Response D2s back in 2008. Still in production, they’re unassuming, mid-sized standmounters that, despite their advanced years, remain competitive with the class leaders. The new Response D2Rs aren’t actually a replacement, they’re intended to complement the original design, which are around 20% cheaper than this model.

On paper, the big news is the inclusion of a ribbon tweeter - a first for ProAc standmount speakers. In our experience, the ribbon option gives a clearly more transparent and detailed sound, one that’s well worth the price premium. You need to give these speakers longer than average to run-in and reach peak performance, and they also demand proper stands, but once that's all done, you're in for a treat.

The Response D2Rs are wonderfully expressive speakers, delivering an agile, entertaining listen, where detail, texture and warmth in the midrange is a real highlight. They have plenty of attack at the frequency extremes but still enough in the way of subtlety to avoid sounding overly aggressive. Transparent without sounding overly analytical, these speakers are hard to beat at this price.

Read the full review: ProAc Response D2R

(Image credit: Wilson Benesch)

14. Wilson Benesch Precision P1.0 Exceptional speakers that set the benchmark at this price SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 88.5 dB/w/m | Impedance: 8ohms | Max power handling: 200W | Biwire: Yes | Dimensions: 98.5 x 19 x 34 (HXWXD) Reasons to Buy Impressive detail resolution Expressive dynamics Engineering content Build quality Reasons to Avoid Appearance splits opinion Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Entry-level is a relative term. In Wilson Benesch’s world, it refers to the new Precision range, which includes these not-remotely-cheap P1.0 speakers. Happily, there's plenty of clever engineering inside to justify the high price.

While most speakers are made from MDF, these cabinets are a hybrid construction of aluminium and birch plywood. The drive units are no less exotic. The mid/bass driver uses an Isotactic Polypropylene cone driven by a powerful, heavily optimised Neodymium motor system, while the 25mm soft dome Leonardo tweeter borrows its construction from the much pricier Geometry series, and has a 3D-printed, elaborately-shaped faceplate to reduce distortion.

The looks aren't to everyone's tastes, but there's no debate when it comes to performance. Provided you feed them a signal of appropriate quality, and partner them realistically, they won’t fail to impress. These are insightful and composed performers that work well across a wide range of musical genres.

Top it off with a balanced, integrated and dynamic sound, and you have a pair of speakers that set sky-high standards for the price.

Read the full review: Wilson Benesch Precision P1.0

15. KEF R3 These superb standmounters set the standard at this price. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 87 dB/w/m | Impedance: 8ohms | Max power handling: 180W | Biwire: Yes | Dimensions: 42 x 20 x 34cm (HXWXD) Reasons to Buy Exceptional insight and resolution Balanced and entertaining sound Excellent build and finish Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Part of the company’s premium R series, the R3s offer a large chunk of the pricier Reference 1’s engineering content and sonic performance at a fraction of the cost.

And that's a winning combination. The R3s are brilliant all-rounders and arguably the most complete standmounters available at this price. At the heart of the speakers sits KEF’s distinctive Uni-Q driver array. While it may look like a single drive unit, it's a two-way arrangement where the tweeter is set into the midrange driver, in an effort to improve dispersion and integration.

Aside from the terrific build quality and finish, it's the sonics that set these speakers apart. They deliver a level of detail and insight that outclasses most rivals, and have an even-handed nature that gives them exceptional balance.

The R3s work well across a wide range of systems, but give them a top class feed and they will deliver a sound good enough to worry most standmounters below the two grand mark. This is one to buy with confidence.

Read the full review: KEF R3

16. ProAc Response DT8 These towers deliver a sparkling performance. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 90 dB/w/m | Impedance: 8ohms | Max power handling: 180W | Mid/bass driver: 16.5cm | Tweeter: 25mm | Dimensions: 97.8 x 19.3 x 23cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Agile, articulate sound Expressive dynamics Insightful midrange Reasons to Avoid Slightly over-badged Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

It’s been a few years since we last reviewed a ProAc speaker. Having spent some time with the new Response DT8 floorstanders, we wish it hadn't been so long.

We have no complaints when it comes to build, which is as good as we’ve come to expect from ProAc. The 98cm tall cabinet feels immensely solid, and is blessed with crisp edges and neatly applied wood veneer.

You'll notice that the DT8s use two different types of 16.5cm mid/bass driver working in tandem. The idea is to get the best of all worlds - a polypropylene cone in the top unit shoots for natural mids, while a stiff poly mica diaphragm in the lower to deliver powerful-but-articulate bass. The trick is to get the two working seamlessly, which isn’t easy.

While not perfect, these towers turn in as musically cohesive a performance as we’ve heard around this price. Slightly odd appearance aside, we really like these speakers. They deliver such an entertaining sound we can’t help but recommend them. Take a bit of care with system-matching and they will impress.

Read the full review: ProAc Response DT8

17. Spendor A7 Elegant floorstanders with a dynamic sound. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 88 dB/w/m | Impedance: 8ohms | Max power handling: 200W | Mid/bass driver: 18cm | Tweeter: 22mm | Dimensions: 93.4 x 18 x 30cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Stunning insight and precision Expressive sound Compact size and unfussy nature Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The big brothers of the A-Line series, these A7s are superb floorstanders that sound great, look great and are compact enough to fit into most homes.

Build quality is of a high standard, with crisp edges and impeccably smart wood veneer finishes in a choice of black ash, dark walnut or natural oak – there’s also a satin white option (for an additional fee).

Each speaker has an 18cm mid/bass driver and a 22mm tweeter with a wide surround to disperse the sound even further. Performance is refined yet entertaining, combining stunning precision, clarity and subtlety with hugely enjoyable dynamics and rhythm. They time with pinpoint accuracy and are immensely transparent – without straying into 'clinical-sounding' territory.

It’s worth taking care when partnering them, though. The A7s will work happily with most capable amplifiers, but something like the powerful-yet-poised Roksan Blak amplifier (£2800) will add a touch more warmth to the overall sound.

If you’re in the market for a new pair of top-notch floorstanding speakers, these elegant Spendor A7s should make their way to the top of your list.

Read the full review: Spendor A7

18. B&W 607 A stunning pair of stereo speakers. SPECIFICATIONS Speaker terminals: Bi-wire | Driver: Continuum 13cm mid/bass, 25mm tweeter | Sensitivity: 84dB/w/m | Impedance: 8ohms | Dimensions: 30 x 16.5 x 23cm Reasons to Buy Dynamic and punchy Well detailed, with fine balance Versatile with positioning Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price Today's Best Deals AU $949 View at Todd's Hi Fi

The 600 Series is the most affordable range in B&W’s catalogue of stereo speakers and, standing just 30cm tall, the 607s are the smallest and most affordable stereo pair in the line-up. And for a pair of standmount speakers costing less than £400, you’d do well to beat them. These B&W speakers are energetic, insightful and riotously entertaining.

To those familiar with B&W’s previous 600 Series speakers, the most obvious difference is the lack of iconic yellow drivers. B&W's instantly-recognisable Kevlar cones have been replaced by silver Continuum units first seen in the high-end 800 Series.

And judging by the performance, it's worked a treat. Snappy timing is combined with plenty of punch, detail and textural insight. What's more, these standmounters are capable of deeper and more authoritative bass response than their diminutive form would suggest.

The larger 606s (above) sound predictably bolder and richer, but for those on a tighter budget, the 607s offer many of same (instantly likeable) talents at more accessible price.

Read the full review: B&W 607

(Image credit: Fyne Audio)

19. Fyne Audio F501 A thrillingly accomplished pair of floorstanders. SPECIFICATIONS Type: Three-way design | Sensitivity: 90 dB/w/m | Impedance: 8ohms | Mid/bass driver: 15cm IsoFlare | Tweeter: 25mm Titanium dome | Max power handling: 75W | Dimensions: 98 x 20 x 32cm Reasons to Buy Well made and finished Some interesting technical aspects Revealing and engaging sound Reasons to Avoid Require judicious system-matching Sound best at reasonable volume Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Never heard of Fyne Audio? Don’t feel bad or in any way out of the loop - this is a new company. The F501s are an extremely confident calling-card, and it's testament to their ability that they picked up an Award in 2018, the firm's first year of business.

At 98cm tall, the F501s are of unremarkable dimensions and offer decent build quality and finish for £1200 floorstanders. They're sturdily made, with chunky locking spikes and MDF-beneath-real-wood-veneer cabinets. There's some interesting technical details, too. The tweeter – a rigid titanium dome – sits in the throat of the mid-bass driver in an arrangement Fyne is calling IsoFlare.

All pretty impressive for a company that started from scratch, but it's the sound that really enthralled us. The F501s deliver unified tonality, plenty of dynamic prowess and exceptional timing for the money. Treble is assertive, to say the least, but never hardens. And while the 501s lay out every last scrap of detail, they remain wonderfully coherent and musical.

A 'Fyne' buy – and fantastic value for money.

Read the full review: Fyne Audio F501

20. Dynaudio Special Forty Classic in looks but cutting edge in ability. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 86 dB/w/m | Impedance: 6ohms | Speaker terminals: Biwired | Woofer: 17cm MSP cone | Tweeter: 28mm | Dimensions: 36 x 19.8 x 30cm (HXWXD) Reasons to Buy Bold, dynamic and detailed sound Pleasing bass weight and agility Excellent build and finish Reasons to Avoid Appearance makes them easy to overlook Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Put aside the gorgeous finishes – the options are Birch in either grey or red gloss – and there seems little to differentiate the Fortys from a stack of products the company has made in the past. Except pretty much all of them were way cheaper.

But don't be fooled. The Special Fortys are easy speakers to underestimate. They’re not an overtly cutting-edge design using the latest in high-tech materials, nor are they styled to stand out in a crowd. But once we start listening none of that matters.

The drivers are actually based on the drivers used in company’s high-end Confidence C1 model, which retails for ten times this price, so the Fortys sound confident, muscular and subtle. They also sound far bigger and more authoritative than a speaker that stands 36cm high has any right to, with plenty of dynamic reach and weighty bass.

Their rather bland appearance makes them easy to overlook, and won't excite some buyers, but if you're seeking sonic ability, the Fortys won't disappoint.

Read the full review: Dynaudio Special Forty

21. Acoustic Energy AE309 A fun and well-rounded pair of floorstanders SPECIFICATIONS Type: 2.5-way design | Sensitivity: 89 dB/w/m | Impedance: 6ohms | Mid/bass driver: 2 x 13cm | Tweeter: 28mm Wide Dispersion Technology | Max power handling: 175W | Dimensions: 90 x 17.5 x 28cm Reasons to Buy Music hangs together well Good timing and dynamics Plenty of bass Reasons to Avoid Strong competition Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

It’s testament to Acoustic Energy’s AE309s that by the time we had finished running these speakers in, we’d almost forgotten that we’d swapped them for our usual ATC reference speakers. And that is some compliment.

We think they look great and they have a slim, room-friendly profile. The tweeters have been developed specially for Acoustic Energy’s 300 series, using the company’s Wide Dispersion Technology waveguides to better match dispersion to the woofers, with the aim of widening the listening sweet spot.

The result is a versatile pair of floorstanders with range and scale beyond their relatively modest dimensions. Sonically, they're musical and dynamic, with the bonus of plenty of bass weight. They're fun, too, delivering a sound that's as enjoyable as anything we’ve heard at this price.

The Fyne F501s (above) deliver a bit more space and detail, but if you're in the market for something of this size and price, the AE309s should be on your shortlist.

Read the full review: Acoustic Energy AE309