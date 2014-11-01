Best Stereo speakers 2014

Product of the year
B&W 685 S2
"A superb pair of speakers that are hugely thrilling. These are the speakers we'd put on to get our friends into hi-fi."
Best buys
Spendor A6R
"An outstanding pair of speakers that deliver detail and dynamic punch. Audition them, and you'll hear where every penny of your money is going."
Q Acoustics Concept 20
"Looking for a top-quality sub-£500 standmount speaker? Ignore this one at your peril."
Q Acoustics 2050i
"Great value for money, with excellent refinement and great dynamic ability."
Wharfedale Diamond 220
"Want to know what the best sounding budget speakers on the market are? Easy, it’s Wharfedale’s brand-new Diamond 220s."
ATC SCM11
"ATC has struck gold again. These are the most talented standmounters anywhere near this price. They won an Award in 2013, and do so again."
B&W 683 S2
"Another winner for B&W, these speakers are hugely talented. We're impressed by their power, scale and delicacy – they're wonderfully versatile."
PMC Twenty 22
"Nothing has managed to beat these highly impressive speakers. If maximum detail retrieval and top-class agility are your thing, these are the ones to go for."
Ruark Audio MR1
"Stylish, well featured and delivering hi-fi quality sound, the MR1s certainly mean business."