Best Stereo speakers 2013

Product of the year

Best stereo speaker £200-£400

Q Acoustics Concept 20

Read the full review here

Best stereo speaker £200-£400, Awards 2014. Looking for a pair of top class sub-£500 standmounters? Q Acoustics' Concept 20s could well be the answer

Best buys

Best floorstander £800-£1500

Tannoy Revolution DC6T SE

Read the full review here

Best floorstander £800-£1500, Awards 2013. These-two-time Award-winners are still good, but no longer top of their game

Best desktop speaker

Ruark MR1

"These desktop speakers are stylish, well featured and deliver high-quality sound"

Best standmounter £400-£800

KEF LS50

Read the full review here

Best standmounter £400-£800, Awards 2013. Simply brilliant

Best stereo speaker up to £200

Q Acoustics 2020i

"An exceptional budget speaker which is something of a star"

Best standmounter £800-£1500

ATC SCM11 (2013)

Read the full review here

Best standmounter £800-£1200, Awards 2015. ATC has struck gold again in 2016. These are the most talented standmounters anywhere near this price

Best floorstander £400-£800

Q Acoustics 2050i

Read the full review here

Best floorstander up to £600, Awards 2014. Great value for money, with excellent refinement and great dynamic ability

Best standmounter £1500+

PMC Twenty 22

Read the full review here

Best stand-mounter £1200+, Awards 2014. Impressive authority and scale for their size

Best floorstander £1500+

PMC Twenty 23

"Brilliantly balanced and undemanding, but they sound terrific"