World Rugby 7s live stream 2022: how to watch the Vancouver Sevens free online

The Men's World Rugby 7s arrives in Vancouver, Canada, this weekend. The action kicks off with Argentina vs France at 5pm BST on Saturday, 16th April 2022 – the first of 45 clashes over two days. US rugby fans can stream every moment live with a Peacock 7-day free trial. Make sure you know how to watch a World Rugby 7s live stream from wherever you are with a VPN.
Dates: 26th Nov 2021 - 28th Aug 2022
Next up: Men's Vancouver Sevens (16-17 April 2022)
Free streams: Peacock 7-day free trial (US ) | World Rugby
Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN
UK stream: Sky | Now
Aus stream: beINSports | Kayo Sports
The HSBC World Rugby 7s Series 2022 features nine men’s and six women’s rounds over six months. The calendar includes stopovers in many of the usual destinations, from London to Langford, plus three new cities (Malaga, Seville and Toulouse) to replace traditional hosts Australia and New Zealand.
So far, we've been treated to some stunning displays. On the men's side, defending champions South Africa have blown away the competition, winning in Dubai, Malaga and Seville. They're currently sitting pretty at the top of the standings with 98 points. As for the women, Australia are top with 76 points after victories in Dubai and Seville.
Next up, the men's series continues at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver (16-17 April 2022). Then it's off to Langford for the Women's Series (30 April - 1 May). Toulouse (20-22 May) is a double-header with the men and women due to play concurrently. Then it's onto London (28-29 May) before the final leg in Los Angeles (27-28 August).
Rugby fans in the US can watch free with a Peacock 7-day trial but make sure you know how to get a free World Rugby 7s live stream from where you are.
World Rugby 7s free live stream
In the US, the World Rugby 7s 2022 airs live on NBC Sports. No cable? Cordcutters can stream the action live on Peacock TV – and new users get a 7-day free trial.
Outside the US at the minute? You'll to use a use a VPN to access your Peacock TV account from abroad. Scroll down for full details.
Peacock Premium: Get your free 7-day trial now
Watch the World Rugby Sevens 2022, plus live Premier League football, with NBC's streaming service. Subscription to the ad-supported version is just $5 a month thereafter and you can cancel anytime.
You can also watch a World Rugby 7s live stream online within the official match centre and official app.
Watch World Rugby 7s live stream from anywhere using a VPN
Even if you have subscribed to the relevant World Rugby 7s rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.
There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.
Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.
How to use a VPN to watch World Rugby 7s
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the World Rugby 7s 2022, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.
3. Then head over to Peacock on your browser or device and enjoy the World Rugby 7s live stream.
Watch a World Rugby 7s live stream in the UK
Sky Sports has you covered for the World Rugby 7s 2022.
Not a Sky subscriber? Now day and month passes provide contract-free streaming access to all 11 Sky Sports channels, so you can watch rugger, F1 live stream, football, golf, tennis and more.
Watch the World Rugby 7s live stream in Australia
You can watch all the World Rugby Sevens Series live on beinSports, which you'll find on streaming service Kayo.
A Kayo subscription costs from AU$25 a month but new users get a 14-day free trial.
Don't forget, you'll need to use a VPN to watch Kayo if you're stuck outside Oz.
World Rugby 7s 2022 | Free 14-day Kayo trial
Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports – including the the Indian Wells tennis. Choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel at any time. There's no lock-in contract to worry about, either.
World Rugby 7s 2022 calendar
Men's Vancouver – 16-17 April 2022
Women's Langford – 30 April - 1 May 2022
Men's Toulouse – 20-22 May 2022
Women's Toulouse – 20-22 May 2022
Men's London – 28-29 May 2022
Men's Los Angeles – 27-28 Aug 2022
World Rugby 7s 2022 Vancouver match schedule
Match 1
Argentina 7s vs France 7s
Match 2
Ireland 7s vs Scotland 7s
Match 3
Samoa 7s vs Wales 7s
Match 4
New Zealand 7s vs Japan 7s
Match 5
USA 7s vs Kenya 7s
Match 6
Fiji 7s vs England 7s
Match 7
South Africa 7s vs Spain 7s
Match 8
Australia 7s vs Canada 7s
Match 9
Argentina 7s vs Scotland 7s
Match 10
Ireland 7s vs France 7s
Match 11
Samoa 7s vs Japan 7s
Match 12
New Zealand 7s vs Wales 7s
Match 13
USA 7s vs England 7s
Match 14
Fiji 7s vs Kenya 7s
Match 15
South Africa 7s vs Canada 7s
Match 16
Australia 7s vs Spain 7s
Match 17
France 7s vs Scotland 7s
Match 18
Ireland 7s vs Argentina 7s
Match 19
Wales 7s vs Japan 7s
Match 20
New Zealand 7s vs Samoa 7s
Match 21
Kenya 7s vs England 7s
Match 22
Fiji 7s vs USA 7s
Match 23
Spain 7s vs Canada 7s
Match 24
Australia 7s vs South Africa 7s
Match 25, 26, 27, 28
9th Place Quarter Final
Match 29, 30, 31, 32
Cup Quarter Finals
Match 33, 34
13th Place Semi Final
Match 35, 36
9th Place Semi Final
Match 37, 38
5th Place Semi Final
Match 39, 40
Cup Semi Finals
Match 41
13th Place Play-Off
Match 42
9th Place Play-Off
Match 43
5th Place Play-Off
Match 44
Bronze Final
Match 45
Cup Final
