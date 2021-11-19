Wales vs Australia live stream and how to watch the 2021 Autumn Internationals for free

Wales face a tough test when they take on Australia on Saturday in the forth and final 2021 Autumn International to be played at the Principality Stadium. Having lost to England and Wales, Wayne Pivac's men will be desperate to beat the Wallabies and finish the series on a high. Kick off is at 5.30pm GMT and the game is free on Amazon Prime. Make sure you know how to watch a Wales vs Australia live stream from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

Wales vs Australia Africa live stream Date: Saturday 20th November 2021 Kick-off: 5.30pm GMT / 1.30pm ET / 3.30am AEST (Sun) Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff UK stream: Amazon Prime (free 30-day trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: FloRugby ($30/month) AUS stream: Stan Sport (AU$10/month)

The team news is in and Wallabies captain Micheal Hooper has been ruled out of Saturday's clash with Wales due to a sprained foot. Prop James Slipper will take over as skipper for the first time since 2015. The loss of Hooper is a big setback for Dave Rennie's men; the 30-year-old is the fourth-most-capped Wallaby of all time and has started in all but six of his 118 appearances for his country.

Wales, meanwhile, have a few injury worries of their own to contend with. Prop Will Griff and lock Will Rowlands are both said to be "unlikely" to appear at the Principality this Saturday. Having struggled to a forgettable 38-23 win over a 13-man Fiji last week, the likes of Dan Biggar, Adam Beard and Johnny Williams will be keen to raise their game.

The two sides have met 43 times since 1908. The Wallabies have come out on top in 30 meetings, while Wales have won just 12. But in their most recent encounter, Wales beat Australia 29-25 at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.



Wales vs Australia kicks off at 5.30pm GMT Saturday 20th November, and UK rugby fans can watch for free on Amazon Prime. Follow our guide to watch a Wales vs Australia live stream from wherever you are.

Wales vs Australia Africa free live stream

Good news: Amazon Prime has secured the exclusive rights in the UK to broadcast most of the 2021 Autumn Internationals, including Wales vs Australia. Prime members can watch for free.

Not a Prime member? Sign up with this 30-day free trial . After the trial ends, you'll pay £7.99 a month. There's no contract and you can cancel anytime.

Going to be away from the UK when the rugby's on? Simply use a VPN to access the UK version of Amazon Prime from anywhere in the world, without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN. You can try it 100 per cent risk-free thanks to the 30-day money-back guarantee.

Ireland's games will be shown free on Channel 4 in the UK, while Welsh language channel S4C will screen 40 minutes of highlights after each Wales game.

Watch Wales vs Australia from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 Autumn Internationals rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the rugby, you may wish to choose 'UK' to access Amazon Prime.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime on your browser or device and enjoy a Wales vs Australia live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Wales vs Australia live stream in the USA

Streaming service FloRugby has the rights to show Wales vs Australia in the United States.

Subscription to FloRugby costs $30 a month or $150 a year, and includes live streams of the 2021 Autumn Nations Series plus replays, results, athlete rankings and breaking news.

You can stream or cast from your desktop, mobile or TV on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV. There's also a FloSports app for iOS and Android.

Wales vs Australia live stream in Australia

If you're prepared for some early starts you can stream the 2021 Autumn Internationals – including Wales vs Australia – live on Stan.

The Aussie streaming service costs $10 a month, plus you'll need the Sport add-on at an additional $20 a month. But – good news! – the Sport add-on is free for the first 7 days.

Remember, you'll need to use a VPN to access Stan if you're away from the Oz during the egg-chasing.

How to watch Wales vs Australia in South Africa

SuperSport is the place to watch the 2021 Autumn Internationals in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

2021 Autumn Internationals fixtures

Saturday 20th November 2021

Italy vs Uruguay (1pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Scotland vs Japan (1pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

England vs South Africa (3.15pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Wales vs Australia (5.30pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

France vs New Zealand (8pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Sunday 21st November 2021

Ireland vs Argentina (2.15pm) - Channel 4

Saturday 27th November 2021

Barbarians vs Samoa (2.30pm) - TBA