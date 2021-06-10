UFC 263 live stream: how to watch Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori 2 PPV for free

UFC 263 will witness a huge night of MMA between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori this Saturday at the Gila River Arena in Arizona. The middleweight title fight tops a packed bill that will see Deiveson Figueiredo defend his flyweight belt against Brandon Moreno. UFC 263 is a $70 pay-per-view in the US but cheaper in other parts of the world. Make sure you know how to watch an UFC 263 live stream for less and from anywhere.

UFC 263 live stream Date: Saturday 12th June 2021 Main card: 3am BST / 10pm ET / 12pm AEST Adesanya vs Vettori 2: 5am BST / 12pm ET / 2pm AEST Venue: Gila River Arena, Arizona Free stream: DAZN free trial (EU, details below) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN UK stream: BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25) US stream: ESPN ($70) Buy tickets: Ticketmaster

Israel 'The Last Stylebender' Adesanya squared off against Italy's Marvin Vettori back in April 2018. At the time, the Nigerian fighter triumphed, defeating 'The Italian Dream' by split decision.

Now UFC 263 brings us the highly anticipated rematch and, this time around, Vettori is the in-form fighter. While Adesanya has notched up eight consecutive wins at 185lbs, he lost to champion Jan Blachowicz last time out.

"I'm gonna finish the job," said Adesanya. "Last time you had hope because one dumb judge gave you that [expletive] fight when everyone else knows that you lost that fight. This time I'm going to make sure. You're going to look at me and gonna realise it's over. This is it. You can't beat me."

Strong words but with so much talent on the bill, there are plenty of other reasons to watch a UFC 263 live stream. The co-main event will see Deiveson Figueiredo put his flyweight title on the line when he meets Brandon Moreno in a rematch of last December's 125lb bout.

Before that, Leon 'Rocky' Edwards – Britain's only UFC champion – will throw down against Nate Diaz in in a five-round welterweight clash between two of MMA's hottest rising stars.

"Leon Edwards, he's going to smoke Nate Diaz. That's a fact. Simple as that," said retired MMA legend Michael Bisping earlier this week. "Bet your house on him. He's going to beat Nate and then he'll probably get a title shot."

Those after some real ringside action should head over to Ticketmaster where UFC 263 tickets are on sale right now.

The main card begins at 5.15am BST. Anyone in the UK with a BT Sport subscription can watch all of action for free including the main card. Otherwise, here's how to find a UFC 262 live stream for free and from anywhere in the world.

UFC 263 free live stream with DAZN trial

MMA fans who are lucky enough to live in Germany, Italy, Austria or Spain can watch UFC 263 for free with a DAZN free trial.

This is because DAZN has the rights to broadcast UFC 263 live in selected European countries. Subscription to the streaming service costs around $20 per month but new users enjoy a FREE trial.

UFC free live stream with DAZN free trial

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in selected European countries. Try it free for one month. Cancel at anytime.

Going to be outside your home country of Germany, Italy, Austria or Spain this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access the DAZN free trial without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

The main card kicks off around 4am CET / 3am BST.

UFC 263 live stream worldwide with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant UFC 263 rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

US: UFC 263 live stream – Adesanya vs Vettori 2

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to broadcast UFC 263 in the States. It's a pay-per-view event and costs $70. Ouch.

Remember: German, Italian, Austrian and Spanish residents stuck in the US can use a VPN to access the DAZN free trial without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

UK: UFC 263 live stream – Adesanya vs Vettori 2

Good news: UFC 263 is NOT a pay-per-view event in the UK. That means you won't have to shell out any extra cash. You can watch the whole thing – prelims (11pm) and main card (3am) – on BT Sport 1 and via the BT Sport app.

Adesanya vs Vettori 2 is expected at 5am. Don't fancy staying up? The entire card will be available, spoiler-free, right after the event on the BT Sport app.

BT Sport customers can download the BT Sport app on PS4, Xbox, Apple TV, NOW TV and Samsung Smart TVs (2015 models onwards).

BT Sport Monthly Pass £25

Open to all, the this pass offers access to all four BT Sport channels through the BT Sport app on TVs, tablets, mobiles and more. Sports include UFC, Champions League football, Heineken Cup and more.

BT Sport for BT customers £15 per month

Watch the main event of UFC, Champions League football and plenty more besides or go for Big Sport package which includes the Now Sky Sports Pass (RRP £40 per month) and all BT Sport channels.

Existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £15 per month. Non-BT customers can buy a no-commitment BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25 and enjoy all four BT Sports channels for 30 days.

EE mobile customers can get a free 3-month trial of BT Sport by texting SPORT to 150. You can cancel the trial at any time.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

BT Sport for Sky TV customers: Deals from £30 per month

Sky TV customers can add the BT Sport channels to their TV package for £30 per month either as a 12-month agreement of a rolling one-month contract.

The other option is to buy a UFC Fight Pass. If you want to stream the main card live, you'll need the annual pass, which costs £72 and includes over 1,000 hours of live combat sports.

Prefer to listen to the commentary? Full radio commentary for the event will be live on talkSPORT.

Australia: UFC 263 live stream – Adesanya vs Vettori 2

If you want to watch UFC 263 in Australia, you'll need to pay-per-view via Foxtel Main Event.

It'll cost AU$54.95. Adesanya v. Marvin Vettori 2 is expected at 2pm AEST on Saturday 12th June in Oz. Or you can watch the replay whenever suits.

UFC 263 fight card

Main card

Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Marvin Vettori 2 for Adesanya's Middleweight title

Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Brandon Moreno 2 for Figueiredo's Flyweight title

Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz – Welterweight

Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad – Welterweight

Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill – Light Heavyweight

Preliminary card

Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell – Lightweight

Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart – Light Heavyweight

Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood – Women's Flyweight

Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu – Featherweight

Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis – Women's Bantamweight

Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola – Lightweight

Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson – Featherweight

Fares Ziam vs. Luigi Vendramini – Lightweight

Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier – Heavyweight

Fighting talk: Adesanya on Vettori

“People think this is a game. It’s not a game. This is tactics of war. I understand this game, warfare. So I went and shook his hand, same thing like I said in Vegas. He was all smiley. And you know why? He didn’t have his crew with him. If it was just me by myself and he had his mob with him, I would’ve kept the same energy. But he would’ve switched his energy... When the time for war comes, yeah, I’ll take that.”